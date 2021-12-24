Campenaerts organises charity raffle of pro riders' jerseys for Qhubeka

Victor Campenaerts has organised an online raffle of his fellow professional riders’ jerseys to help the Qhubeka charity, which has distributed over 100,000 bicycles across Africa.

On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Qhubeka NextHash WorldTour team would disband after Doug Ryder failed to find a sponsor for 2022, with team management informing riders and staff of the news.

Campenaerts returns to Lotto Soudal in 2022 but he has signed off on his two seasons at Qhubeka with a raffle on behalf of the charity, thanks to donations from riders including Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, Julian Alaphilippe and Remco Evenepoel.

Some 18 jerseys are up for grabs and tickets are on sale until December 27. Participants can donate €5 to enter the raffle for the jersey of their choice at thevandal.be.

The jerseys on offer include rainbow jerseys from Alaphilippe and Van der Poel, a Belgian champion’s jersey donated by Van Aert, a Deceuninck-QuickStep skinsuit belonging to Evenepoel and a Belgian national team jersey worn by Johan Museeuw en route to victory in the World Championships in Lugano in 1996.

Campenaerts has put one of his Qhubeka-NexHash jerseys up for raffle, while Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo), Tiesj Benoot (DSM), Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) are also among the riders to donate jerseys.

“The South African organization is close to my heart,” Campenaerts said, according to Sporza. “They buy bicycles for school children, and hat way they no longer have to walk to school.

“To support Qhubeka, we have set up a lottery together with the clothing brand The Vandal. I have asked many fellow riders to raffle their shirts and they are happy to do so. I didn’t have to try to convince a single rider to do it.”