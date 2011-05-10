British Cycling announces its roster for Dalby World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Annie Last racing through Dalby Forest during a national series race. (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 Liam Killeen (Giant Factory Off-Road Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 3 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) (Image credit: Canadian Cyclist)

Twelve racers will represent Great Britain on home soil at the UCI cross country World Cup in Dalby Forest, Yorkshire on May 21-22 according to British Cycling.

Commonwealth Games Gold medalist and current National Champion Liam Killeen will race the elite men's category while under 23 national champion Annie Last, who won the silver medal in the 2010 under 23 world championships, will ride up a category and compete with the elite women, despite being just 20 years of age.

"For this year's Dalby World Cup, we've been able to select riders in each of the categories, and everyone is looking forward to competing on the course in front of a home crowd," said Great Britain's Mountain Bike Coach Phil Dixon. "We made a solid start to the World Cup season and we're looking to build on that in the run-up to London 2012."

Downhill World Champion Tracy Moseley will join Last on the elite women's team as a special guest racer. The downhill pro is no stranger to cross country and endurance events. Earlier this spring, she participated in the Cape Epic mountain bike race.

"I'm also pleased to have a world champion in the squad - Tracy was keen to support the home World Cup whilst also gaining experience in an elite cross country race, which will serve as good preparation for the rest of her season," said Dixon.

Team Great Britain for UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Dalby Forest



Elite men

Liam Killeen

Elite women

Annie Last

Tracy Moseley

U23 men

David Fletcher

Kenta Gallagher

Steven James

U23 women

Lily Mathews

Junior men

Grant Ferguson

Matthew Sumpton

Ben Summer

Junior women

Katy Winton

Bethany Crumpton



