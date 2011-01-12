British announce World Cyclo-Cross team

Helen Wyman concentrates on the course (Image credit: Chris Lees Photography)

Helen Wyman, who won the British national cyclo-cross title an unprecedented six consecutive years, will lead the British team at the International Cycling Union's cyclo-cross world championships January 29-30 in St. Wendel, Germany.

Wyman, 29, has won the national title every year since 2006. In addition to that title, she has three victories this season, including the GvA Trofee at the Koppenberg. She will be joined in the elite women's race by Gabby Day and Nikki Harris.

National champion Paul Oldham will lead the elite men's team, with Jody Crawforth and Ian Field joining him.

“This is still very much a developing team, but I think we're capable of some strong performances out in Germany. We're represented by the National Champions in each category, and we've got Helen Wyman who's coming into the competition on the back of the best season she's ever had," said team manager Paul Dixon.

“We're also well represented in the junior category, thanks to the new 2010-11 Junior Development Programme which aimed to help develop talented junior cyclo cross riders. The fact we could select five riders from this group is a testament to the success of the programme."

British team for the UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships

Elite men

Jody Crawforth

Ian Field

Paul Oldham

Elite women

Gabby Day

Nikki Harris

Helen Wyman

U23 men

Kenta Gallagher

Luke Gray

Junior men

Jack Clarkson

Luke Grivell-Mellor

Joe Moses

Hugo Robinson

Ali Slater