Bretagne Séché Environnement confirm final Tour de France team

Following the conclusion of the French national championships, Bretagne Séché Environnement's final nine-rider team for the 101st Tour de France has been announced. One time wearer of the yellow jersey, Romain Feillu, makes his return to the Tour for the fifth time while Florian Guillou and Benedict Jarrier make their debuts.

With a knee injury forcing Argentinian Eduardo Sepulveda out of La Grand Boucle, it is an entirely French affair for the team from Brittany.

The team is aiming for a stage win and top-15 placing on GC with Brice Feillu, while Roman Feillu will be the team's designated sprinter and will look for his first stage win having finished second in his last appearance in 2011.

At the French national championships, Armindo Fonseca and Anthony Delaplace were the best placed riders for the team behind Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) as they finished 13th and 14th respectively.

Bretagne Séché Environnement for the 2014 Tour de France: Armindo Fonseca, Florian Vachon, Anthony Delaplace, Arnaud Gérard Jean-Marc Bideau, Brice Feillu, Romain Feillu, Florian Guillou and Benedict Jarrier.