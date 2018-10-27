Best moments of the 2018 Tour de France - Video

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) on the final podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Climbs, dramatic crashes, tearfully joyful winners – the 2018 Tour de France had them all. The 'Best Moments' video of the Tour shows all the highlights of this year’s race.

Featuring a slightly unexpected overall winner in Geraint Thomas (Team Sky), the video follows the race across all its stages, starting with Thomas breaking down in tears after being assured of the final win.

From John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) in tears after winning that stage, to Thomas dashing out to win mountain stages, Laurens ten Dam (Sunweb) having fun on the way up Alpe d'Huez, and of course that grid start – the biggest moments are shown.

As so are, sadly, the many crashes and serious injuries, including Richie Porte (BMC), Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain Merida), and the still-horrifying scene of Philippe Gilbert (Quick-Step Floors) flying over a stone wall and down the mountainside.