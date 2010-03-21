Bekkenk to lead Koga Team for 2010

Koga Mountain Bike Team: Martin Schuttert (Team Manager) Mark Groen, Ramses Bekkenk, Ad de Brabander, Ingrid van Lubek, Bart Barkhuis, Wilco Verwegen, Arend Barkhuis and Frank Luikens. (Image credit: Koga Mountain Bike Team)

The Koga Mountain Bike Team, based in the Netherlands, will race national and international cross country and marathon races for 2010. The team is formerly known as the Nissan Mountain Bike team.

"With our top rider Ramses Bekkenk, we are aiming at several wins in marathon and beach races, which are his speciality," said Team Manager Martin Schuttert. "In 2009, Ramses won three beach races and in the latest in Scheveningen, he bested, for example, road pros like Lars Boom (Rabobank) and Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions). He is also aiming for the World and European Marathon Championships in the 2010 season."

The team's main sponsor is Koga Miyata, which is also based in the Netherlands. Koga is a bike manufacturer which also sponsors the Skil - Shimano professional team and the Dutch national track team.