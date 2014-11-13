Behind the Barriers TV: Derby City Cup 1

Image 1 of 3 Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) settling into third position behind Summerhill and Owen. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 3 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) got off to a slow start but wasted no time going to the front (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

In the UCI C1-ranked Derby City Cup, US cyclo-cross champion Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) suffered a surprising defeat at the hands of Danny Summerhill (K-Edge Felt). Behind the Barriers TV provides a full-coverage video of the race, where Powers was unable to dispatch Summerhill before the final sprint and as a result was handed his first defeat in a C1 event since CrossVegas.

In the women's race, the field was lacking Katie Compton (Trek Factory Racing), leaving the door open for Czech rider Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) to dominate the competition.

Kaitlin Antonneau (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) made the race interesting by working her way through the field into second position by the final lap, with Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital/American Classic) rounding out the podium.

