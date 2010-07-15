Beckingsale, Killeen to battle at British cross country nationals

Image 1 of 4 Liam Killeen (British National Team) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 2 of 4 World Champion Gee Atherton heading for fourth place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 4 Tracy Moseley (Trek World Racing) races to a win at round one of the US Pro GRT. (Image credit: Dylan Dean) Image 4 of 4 Oli Beckingsale (Giant) logs some early season miles (Image credit: Jake Orness / www.jakespointofview.com)

British Mountain Biking's biggest domestic race takes place this weekend, July 17-18, with Olympians and World Championship winners competing for the highest accolade in UK racing; that of national champion.





Killeen and Sue Clarke were the winners of the cross country titles last year while Gee Atherton and Tracy Moseley collected 2009's downhill titles.

For more information on the British Mountain Bike Championships, visit new.britishcycling.org.uk.