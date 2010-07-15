Beckingsale, Killeen to battle at British cross country nationals
Atherton, Moseley aim to repeat downhill titles this weekend
British Mountain Biking's biggest domestic race takes place this weekend, July 17-18, with Olympians and World Championship winners competing for the highest accolade in UK racing; that of national champion.
Killeen and Sue Clarke were the winners of the cross country titles last year while Gee Atherton and Tracy Moseley collected 2009's downhill titles.
For more information on the British Mountain Bike Championships, visit new.britishcycling.org.uk.
