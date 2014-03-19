ASO announce 24 teams for La Flèche Wallonne Féminine

World Cup series leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) wins her fifth Fleche Wallone Femmes ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Race organiser ASO have announced the teams for the 2014 edition of La Flèche Wallonne Féminine which will be held for a 17th year on April 23. The race is held prior to the men's La Flèche Wallonne on the same course but is one less lap in length. World champion Marianne Vos returns to the race with her Rabobank Liv team and has won five of the last six editions of the race with Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) the exception in 2012.

Last year Vos reigned supreme on the Mur de Huy, outsprinting Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products - UCK) and Ashleigh Moolman (Lotto Belisol Ladies) to claim her fifth win win.

Of the 24 teams, the Netherlands lead the team listings with five, followed by Italy with four teams while Australia, Spain, France and USA all have multiple teams confirmed for the UCI World Cup race.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine is the fourth race of the 2014 UCI Women's Road World Cup which started with the Ronde van Drenthe which was won by British champion Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans).

Teams confirmed for the 2014 la Flèche Wallonne Femmes

Jayco - AIS (Australia)

Orica - AIS (Australia)

Lotto Belisol Ladies (Belgium)

Canadian Federal Team (Canada)

French Federal Team (France)

Poitou-Charentes Futuroscope 86 (France)

Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling Team (Great-Britain)

Alé Cipollini Galassia (Italy)

Astana Bepink Women's Team (Italy)

Servetto Footon (Italy)

Top Girls Fassa Bortolo (Italy)

Estado de Mexico Faren (Mexico)

Boels Dolmans Cycling Team (Netherlands)

FUTURUMSHOP.NL - Zannata (Netherlands)

Park Hotel Valkenburg Continental Team (Netherlands)

Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team (Netherlands)

Team Giant – Shimano (Netherlands)

Hitec Products (Norway)

Rusvelo (Russia)

Biskaia – Durango (Spain)

Lointek (Spain)

Bigla Cycling Team (Switzerland)

USA Federal Team (USA)

Specialized Lululemon (USA)