Aqua Blue start legal action against unnamed rider for speaking out

Aqua Blue Sport have informed Cyclingnews that they have started legal proceedings against a member of the team due to what they see as "slander and breach of confidentiality". The members of the now-defunct team were informed of the news by CEO Tom Timmerman, who, in an email titled 'Overview of the Facts', also announced he would be stepping down with immediate effect.

Before he announced his resignation, Timmerman stated that all salaries relating to the team would be covered by the UCI bank guarantee. The team announced on August 27 that they would fold and that all contracts with riders and staff would be annulled. However, the UCI bank guarantee – a figure of €400,000 – was set aside to cover the salaries for the remainder of the season.

Aqua Blue had been in talks with Sniper Cycling amid a possible merger for 2019 but those negotiations broke down in the summer and Aqua Blue owner Rick Delaney decided to end the team soon after, despite a race schedule that included September’s Tour of Britain.





"Let me also stress, that bar from a few people, no one has offered to help, no one has contacted us other than for receiving money…" Timmerman continues after concluding his six-point list.

Fenn has not yet responded to an enquiry from Cyclingnews.



