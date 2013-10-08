Antón still looking for new team
Basque climber admits he’s nervous despite some interest from WorldTour squads
Although most of Euskaltel-Euskadi’s highest profile riders have now secured deals for next season, climbing ace Igor Antón is still negotiating with a number of WorldTour teams and admits he is getting very nervous about his prospects. Speaking on Basque television, the 30-year-old Antón said: “As things stand I’ve got nothing, or at least nothing concrete.”
Antón’s agent Giuseppe Acquadro has since told Biciciclismo that he will meet with Lefevere in Malaga on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the Basque joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep next season.
