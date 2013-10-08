Antón still looking for new team

Image 1 of 3 Igor Anton in his last Vuelta a Espana in Euskaltel-Euskadi colours. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) couldn't follow the tempo set by Vincenzo Nibali and Chris Horner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Igor Anton (Euskaltel Euskadi) takes a drink while another takes relief from too much (Image credit: Sirotti)

Although most of Euskaltel-Euskadi’s highest profile riders have now secured deals for next season, climbing ace Igor Antón is still negotiating with a number of WorldTour teams and admits he is getting very nervous about his prospects. Speaking on Basque television, the 30-year-old Antón said: “As things stand I’ve got nothing, or at least nothing concrete.”





Antón’s agent Giuseppe Acquadro has since told Biciciclismo that he will meet with Lefevere in Malaga on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of the Basque joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep next season.

