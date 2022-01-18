Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits 2022
Latest News from the Race
Blake Quick sprints to victory again on stage 2 of Bay CritsInForm TMX rider takes overall elite men's victory in Geelong, beating Jensen Plowright in final stage
Roseman-Gannon takes out Bay Crits after doubling up with stage 2 winLexus of Blackburn rider defeats Raynolds in sprint on final stage of elite women's race after pair form break after half-way point
Blake Quick fastest on opening stage of Australia's Bay CritsInForm TMX MAKE rider sprints to victory ahead of Craig Wiggins and favourite Jensen Plowright
Stages
Lexus of Blackburn Bay Crits 20228 January 2022 - 9 January 2022 | Geelong | Criterium
Elite Men Stage 1 - Blake Quick fastest on opening stage of Australia's Bay Crits | Eastern Gardens, Geelong - Eastern Gardens, Geelong2022-01-08 50 minutes + 3 lapskms
Elite Men Stage 2 - Blake Quick sprints to victory again on stage 2 of Bay Crits | Eastern Gardens, Geelong - Eastern Gardens, Geelong2022-01-09 50 minutes + 3 lapskms
