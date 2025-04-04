Why overcomplicate things? Elite’s new Custom Race X cages are 35% lighter without any gimmicks

By

Improved ergonomics, better for smaller frames, and rated for off-road use too.

Custom Race x
(Image credit: Elite)

Some things in cycling, as in life, are best kept as simple as possible. Nobody really wants an over-engineered tyre lever, a toaster that also predicts the weather, or a WiFi enabled cup. Your bike’s bottle cages fall squarely into this category; why overcomplicate things?

A decent pair of bottle cages can make or break a ride. If they are too loose your bottle will rattle around and drive you mad, or worse it’ll break free if you hit a bump and you’ll be thoroughly dehydrated, or even worse you could have an accident. If they’re too tight then getting a quick drink when you really need it becomes a mission, and you may just decide not to bother, jeopardising your chances of staying properly fuelled. If they aren’t the right shape they can also be impossible to use on smaller bikes, and over-engineered solutions can add grams to your precious road bike. 

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.