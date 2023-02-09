UAE Rider of the day - Charlotte Kool makes an exceptional underdog season debut

Charlotte Kool of the Netherlands and Team DSM celebrates in the Red Leader Jersey with Dubai city landscape in the background after stage 1 of first UAE Tour Women

Multiple crashes marred the opening stage of the UAE Tour Women, causing splits in the field and a somewhat disorganised last kilometre. Still, when it came down to the final sprint, Charlotte Kool (Team DSM) came out on top, securing the stage 1 win and the first red leader's jersey at the four-day event. Outpowering her former teammate Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx), Kool's stunning sprint victory made her our UAE Tour Rider of the Day.

The anticipation was high coming into the sprint-heavy UAE Tour Women, not only because it is the inaugural edition of the race but because it offered the peloton one of the first tests of the fastest sprinters on the Women's WorldTour.

One of the biggest stories heading into this season was how Wiebes and Kool, and their respective lead-out teams, would match up against one another in a bunch sprint.

The crashes, crosswinds and chaos have made it somewhat hard to gauge the organisation of their lead-outs. Still, in those scenarios, a team's and a sprinter's ability to communicate, reassess and make last-minute tactical changes is also essential.

Crosswinds swept across the peloton as they charged down the broad exposed highway that led into the run-in to the Dubai Harbour. Team DSM sat further back in the field and protected their sprinter, Kool, for as long as possible, almost entirely foregoing a lead-out that was disrupted due to the many crashes.

The first real sign of a lead-out organisation came from UAE Team ADQ, working for Marta Bastianelli, but it wasn't long before Canyon-SRAM, Movistar, and Jayco AlUla pulled their sprinters up to the front of the field and into position.

Exiting the last 90-degree corner and into a block headwind, SD Worx took control at 700 metres out, with Femke Markus and Barbara Guarischi guiding Wiebes, who had come back from a late-race crash, into what looked like an easy victory.

Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Pro Cycling), surprisingly, jumped out of the field early, forcing Wiebes to open her sprint at the 400-metre-to-go mark along the right-hand side of the road.

That's when Kool, who had stayed protected from the headwind for as long as possible by Franziska Koch, blasted up the centre line unleashing her maximum power and comfortably taking the stage win ahead of Wiebes, while Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) claimed the final spot on the podium.

Analysis

Charlotte Kool is one of the fastest-rising sprinters in women's cycling. This year marks only her second full season racing on the Women's WorldTour, but she gained a lot of experience in her first season with Team DSM under the tutelage of former teammate Lorena Wiebes.

Wiebes' transfer to SD Worx left the door open for Kool to assume a leadership role in the sprints for Team DSM. It is likely a challenging task going up against a former mentor and teammate, especially someone like Wiebes, who comes into the season as one of the fastest sprinters in the world, winning 23 races last year.

Winning a bike racing is rarely a sure thing. Stage 1 at the UAE Tour Women was a perfect example of how unforeseen race variables, crashes, and the uncertainty of who is in form and who is not, and how teams (especially lead outs) are gelling at the start of a new season can change the landscape or a race compared to the previous year.

Raw power might make Wiebes the faster rider, and, despite her late-race crash, it was promising to see SD Worx so organised at the end of the race, mainly because this is their first season with a dedicated sprint team.

Many would have expected Team DSM to have had the stronger lead out with a phenomenal rider like Pfeiffer Georgi on hand. Still, Team DSM showed the ability to change tactics in light of the chaotic final. More than that, they showed that they believe in Kool as a lead sprinter, in her power and ability to gauge a final to a perfect sprint.

It's an exciting start to the season for Kool, and it bodes well for the rest of the sprint races on the Women's WorldTour. Team DSM may have lost the fastest rider in the World to a rival team this year, but they have an equally-fast finisher in Kool.