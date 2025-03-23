'Something for everybody' - Thomas De Gendt explains the Volta a Catalunya's enduring, across-the-board attraction

By published

The intriguing, explosive mix of GC riders, allrounders and breakaway artists makes the Volta like no other week-long stage race, argues De Gendt in his latest column

Thomas De Gendt
Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can't help noticing that the Volta a Catalunya always brings together a lot of riders with a lot of very different goals. Even within the GC group, there are not just those looking to do well in the Giro d'Italia, but riders focussed on the Tour de France, too. 

Then of course there are those aiming at the Ardennes Classics, interested in doing first Catalunya and afterwards Pais Vasco, because that combination gives the climbers and punchy riders an extra edge for Amstel, Flèche and Liège.

Thomas De Gendt

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More features
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo UCIWWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Audentes fortuna iuvat - Fortune favours the brave at Milan-San Remo
Cycling: Trek Factory Team 2014 / Press conference Jens VOIGT (Ger)/ Fabian Cancellara (Sui)/ Luca GUERCILENA (Ita)/ Frank SCHLECK (Lux)/ Andy SCHLECK (Lux) (c) Tim De Waele

'From nobody to somebody' – How Luca Guercilena convinced Trek to buy a pro team – Book extract
Lukas Kubis (Team Unibet Tietema Rockets)

Cholet Agglo Tour: Lukáš Kubiš wins from the breakaway in rain-soaked round of the Coupe de France
See more latest
Most Popular
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 22 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 1st Sanremo Women 2025 a 156km one day race from Genova to Sanremo UCIWWT on March 22 2025 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Audentes fortuna iuvat - Fortune favours the brave at Milan-San Remo
Cycling: Trek Factory Team 2014 / Press conference Jens VOIGT (Ger)/ Fabian Cancellara (Sui)/ Luca GUERCILENA (Ita)/ Frank SCHLECK (Lux)/ Andy SCHLECK (Lux) (c) Tim De Waele
'From nobody to somebody' – How Luca Guercilena convinced Trek to buy a pro team – Book extract
Mathieu van der Poel goes on the attack
'I need to be at 110% to beat Pogačar' - Mathieu van der Poel takes aim at Milan-San Remo
Zwift Academy finals 2025
'More complex to develop a world-class rider than with just data' - Narrowing down 100,000 entrants to two pro contract winners at Zwift Academy finals
A view of the smoke-filled sky beyond the start/finish of The Mid South in downtown Stillwater
Wildfire emergency that caused The Mid South cancellation sparks shift in gravel racing perspective
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Brodie Chapman of Australia and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
A fast sprint finish or an all-out battle on the Poggio? How the first Milan-San Remo Women could play out
SANREMO ITALY MARCH 16 LR Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates attack in the breakaway during the 115th MilanoSanremo 2024 a 288km one day race from Pavia to Sanremo UCIWT on March 16 2024 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Luca Bettini PoolGetty Images
The Cipressa trap - How Tadej Pogačar could win or lose Milan-San Remo on the key climb
Black and white Prologo Dimension R2 saddles next to each other
The superlight Prologo Dimension R2 saddle will aid performance across multiple disciplines
US flag waves over an elite men&#039;s road race
Who are the US riders in the WorldTour?
a 40mm Pirelli road tyre fitted to a Zipp rim mounted into the front of a bike
Lab tested: 40mm road tyres are faster for nearly everyone, and here's why