Rendition Homes-Santos Women's Cup

Official starters as of January 13, 2012

Elite women
#
1Rowena Fry (GreenEdge)
2Shara Gillow (GreenEdge)
3Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge)
4Jessie MacLean (GreenEdge)
5Alexis Rhodes (GreenEdge)
6Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge)
7Alexandra Carle (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
8Gracie Elvin (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
9Sinead Noonan (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
10Grace Sulzberger (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
11Alexis Barnes (QLD)
12Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
13Annette Edmondson (SA)
14Carla Franson (SA)
15Samantha Fromentin (SA)
16Taryn Heather (SA)
17Jessica Mundy (SA)
18Stacey Riedel (SA)
19Chloe Hosking (Specialized Women SA)
20Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
21Loren Rowney (Specialized Women SA)
22Rebecca Werner (Specialized Women SA)
23Eliza Bergin (VIC)
24Amy Bradley (VIC)
25Madeleine Cardillo (VIC)
26Rebecca Domange (VIC)
27Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
28Stephanie Ives (VIC)
29Tanya Matthewson (VIC)
30Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
31Nicole McNamara (VIC)
32Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
33Carly Williams (VIC)
34Kelly Gray (WA)
35Anna Kauffmann (WA)