Rendition Homes-Santos Women's Cup
Official starters as of January 13, 2012
|#
|1
|Rowena Fry (GreenEdge)
|2
|Shara Gillow (GreenEdge)
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge)
|4
|Jessie MacLean (GreenEdge)
|5
|Alexis Rhodes (GreenEdge)
|6
|Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge)
|7
|Alexandra Carle (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
|8
|Gracie Elvin (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
|9
|Sinead Noonan (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
|10
|Grace Sulzberger (Jayco AIS Women’s Team)
|11
|Alexis Barnes (QLD)
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
|13
|Annette Edmondson (SA)
|14
|Carla Franson (SA)
|15
|Samantha Fromentin (SA)
|16
|Taryn Heather (SA)
|17
|Jessica Mundy (SA)
|18
|Stacey Riedel (SA)
|19
|Chloe Hosking (Specialized Women SA)
|20
|Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized Women SA)
|21
|Loren Rowney (Specialized Women SA)
|22
|Rebecca Werner (Specialized Women SA)
|23
|Eliza Bergin (VIC)
|24
|Amy Bradley (VIC)
|25
|Madeleine Cardillo (VIC)
|26
|Rebecca Domange (VIC)
|27
|Lauretta Hanson (VIC)
|28
|Stephanie Ives (VIC)
|29
|Tanya Matthewson (VIC)
|30
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
|31
|Nicole McNamara (VIC)
|32
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
|33
|Carly Williams (VIC)
|34
|Kelly Gray (WA)
|35
|Anna Kauffmann (WA)
