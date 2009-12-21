Pro bike: Dan Timmerman's Richard Sachs-RGM Watches Richard Sachs cyclo-cross

Image 1 of 27 Sachs uses lighter weight tubing for team bikes with shorter butts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 27 Timmerman's SRAM Force DoubleTap levers are affixed to traditional-bend bars from Oval Concepts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 3 of 27 The bottom bracket shell incorporates a tidy chain stay bridge. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 4 of 27 Cane Creek supplies its workhorse SCX-5 cantilever brakes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 5 of 27 Pads are trimmed in length so the brakes can open up wider for easier wheel changes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 6 of 27 The steel chain stays gracefully taper in size as they approach the dropouts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 7 of 27 Sachs recently moved his shop from Chester, Connecticut to Warwick, Massachusetts. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 8 of 27 Radial clearance is very good but lateral clearances are pretty tight. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 9 of 27 Tyre clearance is very generous up top on account of the small-diameter tubes. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 10 of 27 Timmerman uses Oval Concepts' 26.0mm-diameter bar and stem instead of the more popular oversized variant. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 11 of 27 Timmerman's SRAM Force crankarms show the signs of a tough season. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 12 of 27 Richard Sachs insists on pairing his steel frames with matching forks, saying the two operate as a unit and shouldn't be considered as separate bits to be assembled a la carte. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 13 of 27 Sachs brazes the fork legs to this beautiful crown. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 14 of 27 The Force front derailleur is attached to a carbon fibre braze-on adapter from Parlee. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 15 of 27 Cole anchors the hub end of the spoke in rotating aluminum barrels that it says allows for more precise alignment and more spoke tension. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 16 of 27 Some might consider steel frames and forks to be too heavy for cyclo-cross but Dan Timmerman (Richard Sachs-RGM Watches) let his legs do the talking this year. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 17 of 27 The front end of Timmerman's ride uses a 1" steerer with an external-type headset. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 18 of 27 Crankbrothers Candy SL pedals offer a bit more of a platform to stand on than its more minimal Egg Beater. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 19 of 27 SRAM has updated its Force group this year with more Red-like features and a sleek dark grey finish. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 20 of 27 The rear hub features the same cylinder-shaped aluminum spoke anchors plus an alloy freehub body. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 21 of 27 Relatively shallow Cole carbon rims are wrapped with Challenge Grifo tubulars. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 22 of 27 Top tube routing keeps the cables away from mud. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 23 of 27 Selle San Marco makes special red Aspide saddles just for Sachs. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 24 of 27 Classic lines all around. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 25 of 27 The new Cole skewers feature wide handles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 26 of 27 Reverse-mounted faceplate bolts are used on the Oval Concepts stem. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 27 of 27 The top tube is perfectly straight and round. (Image credit: James Huang)

Richards Sachs-RGM Watches rider Dan Timmerman stood out from the field at the US cyclo-cross national championship not only for his mountain man beard but also for what many would consider his old-school rig, built around a classically proportioned lugged steel frame and matching fork.

Naysayers would be quick to point out its heft - as it's roughly a full kilogram heavier than other elite-level machines at 8.72kg (19.22lb) complete - but Timmerman let his legs do the talking this year with six UCI wins, 10 UCI podium appearances, the VERGE series overall win and an impressive eighth place finish in the men's elite race at nationals to cap off for his best season yet.

"To a certain extent, obsessing over weight makes more of a difference in a rider's head than it does on the course," Timmerman said. "Sure, it makes a difference to some degree, particularly rotating weight, but the engineering, experience, and wisdom that goes into the frame geometry, tube shapes, and the overall ride quality make so much more of a difference that it can easily make a pound or more completely negligible."

Sachs builds the team's bike with a special lighter-weight version of his usual Columbus PegoRichie tubeset. The "way shorter" butts shave grams but also require more careful tubing selection, and the niobium-enhanced alloy is highly resistant to impact damage - a key attribute in a sport that regularly sees extensive travel.

In place of TIG welding and radical shaping, Sachs instead prefers to use his own brazed short-point lugs and round profiles that he's continuously developed since first building frames in 1972.

And to prove that Sachs himself knows what is required of his racers, he's no slouch on the bike himself, finishing the season ranked fifth overall nationally in the men's master category.

Claimed frame weights are better than most would guess at an estimated 1.5-1.6kg (3.4-3.5lb) for team bikes, putting them roughly on par with most modern aluminum chassis. According to Sachs, the matching steel fork adds another 620g - just about 100g heavier than top carbon models but resulting in a balanced performance and feel front to rear.

Timmerman adds that the steel frame's distinct ride quality suits his light-footed riding style.

"Back in the day on the mountain bike I was always described as a finesse rider, getting by more with technical skills rather than fitness," he said. "I gained a lot of fitness since then, but I still enjoy a more technical mountain bike-ish type of course with lots of turns and bike driving. The RS machine carves turns and dampens bumpy lines and is smooth as butter with a nice balanced geometry. It's been a very predictable, fast machine."

Sachs famously prides the squad on its strict adherence to sponsor-appropriate equipment with deviations from the designated team spec allowed only in very extreme circumstances and after prior discussion. Not surprisingly then, Timmerman's bike closely follows this directive with a complete SRAM Force group, aluminum cockpit components from Oval Concepts, shallow-profile carbon tubulars from Cole Products, Challenge Grifo tyres, Crankbrothers Candy SL pedals, Cane Creek SCX-5 cantilevers and a Selle San Marco Aspide covered in red Lorica just for Sachs.

Pundits will quickly point out that none of the aforementioned gear is generally considered ultra elite and a few key upgrades would net major weight savings, but Sachs insists the benefits of maintaining high-quality and long-term relationships with his sponsors ultimately yields more benefits to the team and its riders. To his credit, the team boasts nine national championships to date since 1997.

Sachs sums up his attitude towards the team's sponsorship handily in an online message to Timmerman and company on his blog, Cross Reference:

"Please remember this from an earlier email, as well as from years past in case you've heard me state it before: there is only one first reason we exist and why we go to races. That first reason is that we owe our souls to every single sponsor, equipment provider, behind-the-scenes donor, and fans/followers/friends who support us.

"We are at the races to prove a point. That point is to be ambassadors for all of those I just mentioned. (Y)our obligation is to know everything about every company on the kits as well as about every part we use until the season ends. We are at the venues to represent, and represent well. We (the team - you - us - the folks who raced here before 2009) give good brand.

"In an era and in a climate in which teams falter, vaporize, splinter, cease to exist, and just plain can't raise a fucking dime, we are flush. We are quite flush atmo. Data point - we're not Radio Shack flush, but heck - I can only panhandle so much, huh. We have parts. We have a good war chest of funds. And we have each other.

"Let's represent, let's make memories, and let's race."

Frame: Richard Sachs cyclo-cross, team-only short-butt Columbus PegoRichie tubing:

Fork: Richard Sachs cyclo-cross, team-only short-butt Columbus PegoRichie tubing:

Headset: Cane Creek 100:

Stem: Oval Concepts R700 RBT 26.0, 10cm x -6°: include length in cm, center-to-center

Handlebars: Oval Concepts R701 Classic 26.0, 42cm (c-c): include width in cm, center-to-center

Tape/grips: fi'zi:k bar:tape:

Front brake: Cane Creek SCX-5 w/ Kool-Stop Thinline red compound pads

Rear brake: Cane Creek SCX-5 w/ Kool-Stop Thinline red compound pads:

Brake levers: SRAM Force DoubleTap:

Front derailleur: SRAM Force:

Rear derailleur: SRAM Force

Shift levers: SRAM Force DoubleTap

Cassette: SRAM PG-1070, 11-26T

Chain: Wippermann 10s1

Crankset: SRAM Force compact GXP, 172.5mm, 36/44T

Bottom bracket: SRAM Force GXP

Pedals: Crankbrothers Candy SL

Wheelset: Cole Products T25 Lite Carbon

Front tyre: Challenge Grifo 32 tubular

Rear tyre: Challenge Grifo 32 tubular

Saddle: Selle San Marco Aspide Richard Sachs

Seat post: Oval Concepts R700 TBT

Bottle cages: n/a

Computer: n/a

Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.78m (5' 10")

Rider's weight: 63.5kg (140lb)

Saddle height, from BB (c-t): 722mm

Saddle setback: 50mm

Seat tube length, c-t: 545mm

Seat tube length, c-c: 530mm

Tip of saddle nose to C of bars (next to stem): 513mm

Saddle-to-bar drop (vertical): 60mm

Head tube length: 135mm

Top tube length: 550mm

Total bicycle weight: 8.72kg (19.22lb)

