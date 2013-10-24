Trending

Grafton to Inverell start list

Starters and bib numbers as of October 24

 

Team Budget Forklifts
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Herzig (Qld)
2Michael Cupitt (Qld)
3Jack Anderson (Qld)
4Samuel Horgan (NZl)
5Karl Evans (Vic)
6Kristian Juel (Qld)
7Joshua Prete (Qld)
8Michael Vink (NZl)

Euride Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Harry Carpenter (Vic)
12Brad Davies (Vic)
13Ryan Macanally (Qld)
14Fraser Northey (Vic)
15Mark O'Brien (Vic)

Satalyst Giant
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Jonathan Bolton (WA)
22Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
23Alexander Malone (NSW)
24Mathew Marshall (Qld)
25Henry Morley (WA)

African Wildlife Safaris
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Nathan Elliott (Vic)
32Rhys Gillett (Vic)
33Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
34Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
35Steven Waite (Vic)

Racing Kangaroos
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Daniel Alcock (NSW)
42Craig Evers (NSW)
43Craig Hutton (NSW)
44Matt King (Qld)

GPM Data #3
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Daniel Bonello (NSW)
52Jesse Ewart (NSW)
53Julian Hamill (NSW)
54Caleb Jones (NSW)
55Chris Jory (NSW)
56David Melville (Qld)
57Sam Rutherford (NSW)
58Edward White (NSW)

Downer EDI Mining
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Daniel Herrewyn (Vic)
62Saxon Irvine (NSW)
63Joshua King (Qld)
64Alex Quirk (Qld)
65Aaron Watts (NSW)

SUVelo Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Tamas Allenby (NSW)
72Brad Hannaford (NSW)
73Jason Hotten (NSW)
74Duncan Houston (NSW)
75Connor Hughes (NSW)
76Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
77Ronald Visser (NSW)
78Alex Wong (NSW)

Parramatta Race Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Mark Crawford (NSW)
82David Evans (NSW)
83Simon Hammond (NSW)
84Thomas Patton (NSW)

Subaru Albion
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
92Dilion Bennett (NZl)
93Ben De Groot (NSW)
94David Early (NSW)
95Ian Gardiner (NSW)
96Cameron Harrison (NSW)
97Anthony Murray (NSW)
98John Peppard (NSW)

Data #3 Cisco Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Kyle Bridgwood (Qld)
102Stuart Cowin (Qld)
103Alex Grunke (Qld)
104Elliot Kippen (Qld)
105Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
106Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)

Individual riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
107Anthony Collins (Qld)
111Loh Sea Keong (Mal)
112Jordan Davies (NSW)
113Jay Dutton (NSW)
114Correy Edmed (Qld)
115Mark Jamesion (Qld)
116Benjamin Johnson (NSW)
117John Kent (Vic)
118Timothy Lloyd-Smith (Qld)
119Andrew Macfarlane (Qld)
120Liam McCarthy (Qld)
121James Swadling (NSW)
122Nicholas Woods (Qld)