Grafton to Inverell start list
Starters and bib numbers as of October 24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Herzig (Qld)
|2
|Michael Cupitt (Qld)
|3
|Jack Anderson (Qld)
|4
|Samuel Horgan (NZl)
|5
|Karl Evans (Vic)
|6
|Kristian Juel (Qld)
|7
|Joshua Prete (Qld)
|8
|Michael Vink (NZl)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Harry Carpenter (Vic)
|12
|Brad Davies (Vic)
|13
|Ryan Macanally (Qld)
|14
|Fraser Northey (Vic)
|15
|Mark O'Brien (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Jonathan Bolton (WA)
|22
|Mitchell Cooper (Vic)
|23
|Alexander Malone (NSW)
|24
|Mathew Marshall (Qld)
|25
|Henry Morley (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Nathan Elliott (Vic)
|32
|Rhys Gillett (Vic)
|33
|Tyler Spurrell (Vic)
|34
|Nicholas Squillari (Vic)
|35
|Steven Waite (Vic)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Daniel Alcock (NSW)
|42
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|43
|Craig Hutton (NSW)
|44
|Matt King (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Daniel Bonello (NSW)
|52
|Jesse Ewart (NSW)
|53
|Julian Hamill (NSW)
|54
|Caleb Jones (NSW)
|55
|Chris Jory (NSW)
|56
|David Melville (Qld)
|57
|Sam Rutherford (NSW)
|58
|Edward White (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Daniel Herrewyn (Vic)
|62
|Saxon Irvine (NSW)
|63
|Joshua King (Qld)
|64
|Alex Quirk (Qld)
|65
|Aaron Watts (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Tamas Allenby (NSW)
|72
|Brad Hannaford (NSW)
|73
|Jason Hotten (NSW)
|74
|Duncan Houston (NSW)
|75
|Connor Hughes (NSW)
|76
|Patrick Sharpe (NSW)
|77
|Ronald Visser (NSW)
|78
|Alex Wong (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Mark Crawford (NSW)
|82
|David Evans (NSW)
|83
|Simon Hammond (NSW)
|84
|Thomas Patton (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Keegan Aitchison (NSW)
|92
|Dilion Bennett (NZl)
|93
|Ben De Groot (NSW)
|94
|David Early (NSW)
|95
|Ian Gardiner (NSW)
|96
|Cameron Harrison (NSW)
|97
|Anthony Murray (NSW)
|98
|John Peppard (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Kyle Bridgwood (Qld)
|102
|Stuart Cowin (Qld)
|103
|Alex Grunke (Qld)
|104
|Elliot Kippen (Qld)
|105
|Stuart Mulhern (Qld)
|106
|Callum O'Sullivan (Qld)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|107
|Anthony Collins (Qld)
|111
|Loh Sea Keong (Mal)
|112
|Jordan Davies (NSW)
|113
|Jay Dutton (NSW)
|114
|Correy Edmed (Qld)
|115
|Mark Jamesion (Qld)
|116
|Benjamin Johnson (NSW)
|117
|John Kent (Vic)
|118
|Timothy Lloyd-Smith (Qld)
|119
|Andrew Macfarlane (Qld)
|120
|Liam McCarthy (Qld)
|121
|James Swadling (NSW)
|122
|Nicholas Woods (Qld)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy