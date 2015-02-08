Gallery: Rohan Dennis' hour record BMC TrackMachine TR01
Details and special construction of Swiss hour-record attempt machine
BMC has released full details of Rohan Dennis' customised BMC TrackMachine TR01 bike, which the Australian rider will use for his 8 February hour record attempt.
Despite BMC's claim that the TrackMachine TR01, designed and developed for the Swiss National Track Team, is the most advanced track-specific bike in the world, Dennis' TR01 has been modified at BMC’s Impec Advanced R&D lab to improve its aerodynamics and stiffness.
BMC Switzerland head of product, Stefan Christ, said: "Rohan is a superb athlete and it is our duty to match his athletic capabilities with a bike of that same caliber. Some minor modifications to influence the aerodynamics and stiffness have been made to Rohan’s Trackmachine TR01. We felt these were necessary to ensure that Rohan’s bike is optimised to take on this highly specific challenge."
In a bid for marginal gains, the BMC Impec Advanced R&D lab engineers took an off-the-peg TrackMachine TR01 and upgraded it with a custom-moulded cockpit following the fine tuning of Dennis' position at a training camp in Spain before Christmas 2014.
Using the data from that fitting, the BMC engineers mated the TrackMachine 01 hinge fork and p2p stem to a 3T Brezza II Nano LTD aerobar set-up using advanced composites.
Dennis is using a Shimano Dura-Ace crankset with an SRM power meter rather than the stock bike's track cranks, with BMC's engineers creating a perfect chainline for the road cranket via specially designed and milled custom-spaced track cogs.
The regular TrackMachine TR01 was designed for optimum aerodynamics within a velodrome, taking advantage of the constant zero-degree yaw wind and lack of crosswind interference. Highlights of the 'SubA' aero design include an integrated hinge fork, 3:1 teardrop truncated tube shapes and flow disrupting 'tripwire' technology.
The p2p (position to perform) triangle concept stem allows this aero advantage to be utilised in harmony with varying rider position. The stock bike also weighs just 6.45kg, which BMC has had to increase to 6.8kg to meet UCI regulations.
The saddle is a Fizik Arione R3 (the brand sponsors Team BMC) while Dennis' SRM head unit is show as being fitted on the back of the seatpost – the preferred position for many track riders, who ride on feel and pacing rather than staring at wattages.
Specs
Frame: 2015 Trackmachine TR01, p2p x subA, full carbon, replaceable alloy dropouts
Fork: 2015 Trackmachine TR01, subA, full carbon hinge, custom integrated stem / bar
Crank: Shimano 9000 175mm, 53-56T, SRM-equipped
Chain: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace (3/32”)
Cog: Impec Advanced R&D Lab custom machined 13 / 14t
Bar: 3T Brezza II Nano LTD, HM carbon, 30cm
Seat: Fizik Arione R3 braided
Pedals: Shimano Dura-Ace 9000
Tyres: Continental Tempo 19mm, 15.5 bar
