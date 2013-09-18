Gallery: BMC 2014 road bikes

BMC bikes have had a busy 2013, not only releasing their latest incarnation of the SLR01 Team Machine back in May, but now adding to it with six new models for 2014.
Several of the new bikes are more affordable versions of existing models. A notable exception is the GF01 Disc, which adds Shimano’s new hydraulic road disc brakes to the proven GranFondo platform and seems to be a good fit with the larger 28mm tyres and super-compliant frame. With BMC-branded DT Swiss hubs and BMC’s first ever shallow carbon rim that doesn’t need a braking track, the lower weight should improve performance. The frame is intended for electronic shifting only, and as such will only be offered with either Shimano Ultegra or Dura-Ace Di2 for £5200/€5999 and £9000/€9999 (US pricing for all models has yet to be announced).
Time triallists and triathletes will be interested by the TM02, which brings the aerodynamics of the well-proven TM01 to a larger potential audience. Offered with Shimano 105 or Ultegra only, it’ll retail for £2100/€2599 or £2700/€2999.
The frame accepts aluminium mudguards that can be fitted or removed in minutes, and has optional integrated LED lights too. Gear options include SRAM XX1, 105, Sora or three belt driven Alfine hub gears – 8 speed, 11 speed or Di2, with prices for the AC01 going from €1099 (Sora) to €3599 (XX1 or Alfine Di2).
