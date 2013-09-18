Gallery: BMC 2014 road bikes

Image 1 of 32 BMC's GranFondo GF01 gains hydraulic disc brakes for 2014 alongside the rim braked version (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 2 of 32 The giant chain stays, seat tube and down tube dwarf the Dura-Ace track chainset. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 3 of 32 Partnering the TR01 is the brushed aluminium TR02 track machine, with hydroformed tubes and stylish looks (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 4 of 32 A rib beneath the top tube adds stiffness (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 5 of 32 The stainless steel dropouts are bolted to the aluminium frame as welding isn't possible (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 6 of 32 BMC's new aluminium uber hybrid, the Alpen Challenge, combines clean lines with disc brakes. This AC01 features SRAM's XX1 drivetrain. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 7 of 32 The oversized head tube and on this machine, a negative rise stem (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 8 of 32 The carbon fork crown blends in to the large tapered head tube (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 9 of 32 At the back, a large disc rotor is matched by the 10-42t SRAM cassette (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 10 of 32 This painted AC01 sports a Shimano Sora build (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 11 of 32 In stealth finish, this AC01 comes with a belt drive and Shimano Alfine 11sp hub gear. It also has aluminium mudguards that can be fitted or removed in minutes. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 12 of 32 The chunky toothed belt drive should require almost no maintenance (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 13 of 32 The 11 speed Shimano Alfine internal hub gear and toothed sprocket (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 14 of 32 The front aluminium mudguard clips neatly in to place inside the fork legs (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 15 of 32 Another option on the AC01 are integrated front and rear LED lights. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 16 of 32 The rear dropouts are stainless steel and adjustable (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 17 of 32 The TR01's front end can be configured in pursuit or sprint styles. This is the sprint stem, which is fully adjustable. Note the rubber stops on the fork crown to prevent crash protection. (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 18 of 32 The BMC GranFondo GF01 Disc's front brake hose cleverly passes through the headset top cap and in to the steerer tube (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 19 of 32 Shimano's new hydraulic road disc brakes are used on the new GF01 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 20 of 32 After passing through the headset top cap and steerer tube, the brake hose exits the left fork leg above the callipe (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 21 of 32 An agreement with near neighbours DT Swiss permits BMC labels to be placed on their hubs (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 22 of 32 A new development for BMC is their own carbon rim for the GF01 Disc (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 23 of 32 The BMC TeamMachine SLR02 is the new younger brother of the SLR01 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 24 of 32 The SLR02 retains the frame design of the SLR01, including asymmetric chain stays (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 25 of 32 The new TimeMachine TMR02 aero road bike offers a more reasonably priced version of the range topping TMR01 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 26 of 32 Although the frame shape is identical, the TMR02 doesn't feature the TMR01's faired front brake cable routing (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 27 of 32 Front view of the TMR02 showing its internal cable routing and conventional head tube (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 28 of 32 For 2014, BMC are introducing their own branded aluminium handlebars and stems (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 29 of 32 There's also a TM02 time trial machine which will bring cutting edge design to a more affordable level (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 30 of 32 The Impec range is mostly unchanged apart from a new clear lacquer finish for the Swiss-made carbon tubes (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 31 of 32 With a new velodrome alongside their Swiss factory, BMC had the perfect test location for their first competition track bike, the TR01 (Image credit: Robin Wilmott) Image 32 of 32 The rear LED light, plus a clever seat post clamp that provides great anti-theft security (Image credit: Robin Wilmott)

This article was originally posted on Bikeradar

BMC bikes have had a busy 2013, not only releasing their latest incarnation of the SLR01 Team Machine back in May, but now adding to it with six new models for 2014.

Several of the new bikes are more affordable versions of existing models. A notable exception is the GF01 Disc, which adds Shimano’s new hydraulic road disc brakes to the proven GranFondo platform and seems to be a good fit with the larger 28mm tyres and super-compliant frame. With BMC-branded DT Swiss hubs and BMC’s first ever shallow carbon rim that doesn’t need a braking track, the lower weight should improve performance. The frame is intended for electronic shifting only, and as such will only be offered with either Shimano Ultegra or Dura-Ace Di2 for £5200/€5999 and £9000/€9999 (US pricing for all models has yet to be announced).





Time triallists and triathletes will be interested by the TM02, which brings the aerodynamics of the well-proven TM01 to a larger potential audience. Offered with Shimano 105 or Ultegra only, it’ll retail for £2100/€2599 or £2700/€2999.





The frame accepts aluminium mudguards that can be fitted or removed in minutes, and has optional integrated LED lights too. Gear options include SRAM XX1, 105, Sora or three belt driven Alfine hub gears – 8 speed, 11 speed or Di2, with prices for the AC01 going from €1099 (Sora) to €3599 (XX1 or Alfine Di2).

