Backstage at the Tour of Flanders - What's it like to watch the race live?
Cyclingnews went behind the scenes at the biggest one day race of the year
The Tour of Flanders is The Big One. For classics riders, it's the one they all dream of winning, and it holds a place in the cycling consciousness only challenged by Paris-Roubaix.
We've already bought you complete coverage of the race, a mega tech gallery from the start, and some racing shots too. Thanks to Ridley I was able to see the race from the roadside and get a feel for what it's like to watch it live and close-up.
I didn't get any great shots of the riders but I discovered what it's like to be in the beer tents with the smell of sausages in the air, what it's like to be halfway up the Molenberg in a braying crowd, and what it's like to be nearly run over by the Israel-Premiertech team car.
Kilometer zero
We were first dropped off more or less at the kilometre zero point of the race in one of the many little towns the race passes through.
Despite the fact the race was only just underway, the crowds were large, the racing fast, and people were already on the beers.
A beer tent atop a climb
Next, we were whisked to the top of a climb of no great importance, at least not enough for me to remember its name ever being mentioned.
It was a small climb, with a feed at the top for riders, but also home to a packed, muddy beer tent with a barbeque churning out sausages at an alarming pace.
The Molenberg
The climbs are steep, muddy and narrow. Fans are hemmed in on either side between farm fencing and a red rope.
Locals ride up until the very last minute, and the cars don't stop for anyone.
The police try and keep order while the race is approaching, but at the first sight of one of the racers, the hemmed-in crowd instinctively lean in making it feel like you're in a rapidly clogging artery.
A timely road closure
We were racing to the Kanarieberg and fell foul of a road closure. By a stroke of luck, it was right on a high-speed apex, giving me a chance to nearly get run over by some more team cars as I parked myself on the apex.
The mixed zone
The finish is chaotic too. Beyond the finish line, the television and media clamour to get some information about the race from any exhausted rider willing to stop and give up five minutes of their time (for which we are always grateful).
It's a bit of a scrum, especially around the big names, but you get to really see how hard the race was in the face of the riders, and how filthy their bikes are too.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
Most Popular
By Barry Ryan
By Paul Norman