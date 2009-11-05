Trending

Amstel Curaçao Race start list

The big named riders taking part in Dutch race

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Alberto Contador
2Frank Schleck
3Edvald Boasson Hagen
4Mark Cavendish
5Karsten Kroon
6Thor Hushovd
7Gabriel Rasch
8Kenny van Hummel
9Lars boom
10Koos Moerenhout
11Jakob Fuglsang
12Johnny Hoogerland
13Jesus Hernandez