Amstel Curaçao Race start list
The big named riders taking part in Dutch race
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Alberto Contador
|2
|Frank Schleck
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen
|4
|Mark Cavendish
|5
|Karsten Kroon
|6
|Thor Hushovd
|7
|Gabriel Rasch
|8
|Kenny van Hummel
|9
|Lars boom
|10
|Koos Moerenhout
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang
|12
|Johnny Hoogerland
|13
|Jesus Hernandez
