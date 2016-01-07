2016 Cycling Australia Road National Championships - time trial start lists
Official starters as of January 6, 2015
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>Official starters and start times
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|115
|Angela Smith (NSW)
|12:31:00
|111
|Holly Harris (NSW)
|12:32:00
|109
|Ainslie Bakker (QLD)
|12:33:00
|55
|Jessica Huston (WA)
|12:34:00
|36
|Anna Davis (VIC)
|12:35:00
|34
|Stephanie Frawley (SA)
|12:36:00
|33
|Erin Kinnealy (WA)
|12:37:00
|23
|Lucy Kennedy (QLD)
|12:38:00
|17
|Carlee Taylor (SA)
|12:39:00
|108
|Emily Roper (QLD)
|12:40:00
|11
|Gracie Elvin (ACT)
|12:41:00
|5
|Kendelle Hodges (VIC)
|12:42:00
|10
|Tiffany Cromwell (SA)
|12:43:00
|107
|Anna Hull (NSW)
|12:44:00
|101
|Shannon Malseed (VIC)
|12:45:00
|43
|Lucy Barker (SA)
|12:46:00
|4
|Tessa Fabry (VIC)
|12:47:00
|16
|Kate Perry (VIC)
|12:48:00
|103
|Jenelle Crooks (QLD)
|12:49:00
|102
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD)
|12:50:00
|27
|Louisa Lobigs (NSW)
|12:51:00
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (QLD)
|12:52:00
|28
|Rebecca Mackey (WA)
|12:53:00
|14
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)
|12:54:00
|3
|Shara Gillow (QLD)
|12:55:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|146
|Peter Dunlop (QLD)
|2:16:00
|142
|Jeremy Cameron (VIC)
|2:17:00
|127
|Matthew Clark (VIC)
|2:18:00
|121
|Jack Lindsay (ACT)
|2:19:00
|119
|Nathan Elliott (VIC)
|2:20:00
|116
|Rhys Gillett (VIC)
|2:21:00
|103
|Matt Burton (WA)
|2:22:00
|75
|Sam Gifford (VIC)
|2:23:00
|74
|Bret Steiszkal (VIC)
|2:24:00
|70
|Gareth Barnes (NSW)
|2:25:00
|58
|Andrew Wai (NSW)
|2:26:00
|52
|Tim Guy (NSW)
|2:27:00
|32
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus)
|2:28:00
|28
|Timothy Roe (SA)
|2:29:00
|148
|Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)
|2:30:00
|37
|Sean Lake (VIC)
|2:31:00
|88
|Timothy Beardall (VIC)
|2:32:00
|86
|Mark Fagg (VIC)
|2:33:00
|79
|Nicholas Squillari (VIC)
|2:34:00
|25
|Jordan Kerby (QLD)
|2:35:00
|21
|Alexander Edmondson (SA)
|2:36:00
|68
|Peter Milostic (NSW)
|2:37:00
|57
|Brodie Talbot (NSW)
|2:38:00
|36
|Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)
|2:39:00
|50
|Craig Evers (NSW)
|2:40:00
|84
|Nick Bensley (VIC)
|2:41:00
|18
|Ben Dyball (NSW)
|2:42:00
|14
|Damien Howson (Aus)
|2:43:00
|10
|Jack Bobridge (SA)
|2:44:00
|2
|Rohan Dennis (SA)
|2:25:00
|1
|Richie Porte (TAS)
|2:46:00
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy