2016 Cycling Australia Road National Championships - time trial start lists

Official starters as of January 6, 2015

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
115Angela Smith (NSW)12:31:00
111Holly Harris (NSW)12:32:00
109Ainslie Bakker (QLD)12:33:00
55Jessica Huston (WA)12:34:00
36Anna Davis (VIC)12:35:00
34Stephanie Frawley (SA)12:36:00
33Erin Kinnealy (WA)12:37:00
23Lucy Kennedy (QLD)12:38:00
17Carlee Taylor (SA)12:39:00
108Emily Roper (QLD)12:40:00
11Gracie Elvin (ACT)12:41:00
5Kendelle Hodges (VIC)12:42:00
10Tiffany Cromwell (SA)12:43:00
107Anna Hull (NSW)12:44:00
101Shannon Malseed (VIC)12:45:00
43Lucy Barker (SA)12:46:00
4Tessa Fabry (VIC)12:47:00
16Kate Perry (VIC)12:48:00
103Jenelle Crooks (QLD)12:49:00
102Ellen Skerritt (QLD)12:50:00
27Louisa Lobigs (NSW)12:51:00
12Katrin Garfoot (QLD)12:52:00
28Rebecca Mackey (WA)12:53:00
14Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)12:54:00
3Shara Gillow (QLD)12:55:00

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
146Peter Dunlop (QLD)2:16:00
142Jeremy Cameron (VIC)2:17:00
127Matthew Clark (VIC)2:18:00
121Jack Lindsay (ACT)2:19:00
119Nathan Elliott (VIC)2:20:00
116Rhys Gillett (VIC)2:21:00
103Matt Burton (WA)2:22:00
75Sam Gifford (VIC)2:23:00
74Bret Steiszkal (VIC)2:24:00
70Gareth Barnes (NSW)2:25:00
58Andrew Wai (NSW)2:26:00
52Tim Guy (NSW)2:27:00
32Jonathan Clarke (Aus)2:28:00
28Timothy Roe (SA)2:29:00
148Shaun O'Callaghan (VIC)2:30:00
37Sean Lake (VIC)2:31:00
88Timothy Beardall (VIC)2:32:00
86Mark Fagg (VIC)2:33:00
79Nicholas Squillari (VIC)2:34:00
25Jordan Kerby (QLD)2:35:00
21Alexander Edmondson (SA)2:36:00
68Peter Milostic (NSW)2:37:00
57Brodie Talbot (NSW)2:38:00
36Mitchell Lovelock-Fay (ACT)2:39:00
50Craig Evers (NSW)2:40:00
84Nick Bensley (VIC)2:41:00
18Ben Dyball (NSW)2:42:00
14Damien Howson (Aus)2:43:00
10Jack Bobridge (SA)2:44:00
2Rohan Dennis (SA)2:25:00
1Richie Porte (TAS)2:46:00