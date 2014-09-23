2014 UCI Road World Championships Women's ITT start list
Official starters in order as of September 23, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lija Laizane (Latvia)
|14:30:00
|2
|Daniela Reis (Portugal)
|14:32:00
|3
|Varvara Fasoi (Greece)
|14:34:00
|4
|Mia Radotic (Croatia)
|14:36:00
|5
|Liisi Rist (Estonia)
|14:38:00
|6
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spain)
|14:40:00
|7
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|14:42:00
|8
|Veronica Leal Balderas (Mexico)
|14:44:00
|9
|Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)
|14:46:00
|10
|Julie Leth (Denmark)
|14:48:00
|11
|Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)
|14:50:00
|12
|Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)
|14:52:00
|13
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa)
|14:54:00
|14
|Sari Saarelainen (Finland)
|14:56:00
|15
|Tatyana Riabchenko (Ukraine)
|14:58:00
|16
|Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)
|15:00:00
|17
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)
|15:02:00
|18
|Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)
|15:04:00
|19
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Russia)
|15:06:00
|20
|Alison Powers (United States)
|15:08:00
|21
|Aude Biannic (France)
|15:10:00
|22
|Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)
|15:12:00
|23
|Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)
|15:14:00
|24
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)
|15:16:00
|25
|Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)
|15:18:00
|26
|Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)
|15:20:00
|27
|Lotta Lepisto (Finland)
|15:22:00
|28
|Martina Ritter (Austria)
|15:24:00
|29
|Mieke Kroeger (Germany)
|15:26:00
|30
|Rossella Ratto (Italy)
|15:28:00
|31
|Heidi Dalton (South Africa)
|15:30:00
|32
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)
|15:32:00
|33
|Eugenia Bujak (Poland)
|15:34:00
|34
|Eri Yonamine (Japan)
|15:36:00
|35
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Colombia)
|15:38:00
|36
|Tatiana Antoshina (Russia)
|15:40:00
|37
|Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)
|15:42:00
|38
|Audrey Cordon (France)
|15:44:00
|39
|Leah Kirchmann (Canada)
|15:46:00
|40
|Ann-Sofie Duyck (Belgium)
|15:48:00
|41
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)
|15:50:00
|42
|Trixi Worrack (Germany)
|15:52:00
|43
|Carmen Small (United States)
|15:54:00
|44
|Katrin Garfoot (Australia)
|15:56:00
|45
|Anna Solovey (Ukraine)
|15:58:00
|46
|Evelyn Stevens (United States)
|16:00:00
|47
|Lisa Brennauer (Germany)
|16:02:00
|48
|Linda Melanie Villumsen New Zealand
|16:04:00
|49
|Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)
|16:06:00
