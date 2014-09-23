Trending

2014 UCI Road World Championships Women's ITT start list

Official starters in order as of September 23, 2014

 

Startlist
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lija Laizane (Latvia)14:30:00
2Daniela Reis (Portugal)14:32:00
3Varvara Fasoi (Greece)14:34:00
4Mia Radotic (Croatia)14:36:00
5Liisi Rist (Estonia)14:38:00
6Belen Lopez Morales (Spain)14:40:00
7Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)14:42:00
8Veronica Leal Balderas (Mexico)14:44:00
9Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic)14:46:00
10Julie Leth (Denmark)14:48:00
11Katazina Sosna (Lithuania)14:50:00
12Jacqueline Hahn (Austria)14:52:00
13An-Li Kachelhoffer (South Africa)14:54:00
14Sari Saarelainen (Finland)14:56:00
15Tatyana Riabchenko (Ukraine)14:58:00
16Doris Schweizer (Switzerland)15:00:00
17Katarzyna Pawlowska (Poland)15:02:00
18Clemilda Fernandes Silva (Brazil)15:04:00
19Alexandra Burchenkova (Russia)15:06:00
20Alison Powers (United States)15:08:00
21Aude Biannic (France)15:10:00
22Chantal Blaak (Netherlands)15:12:00
23Dana Rozlapa (Latvia)15:14:00
24Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spain)15:16:00
25Ana Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mexico)15:18:00
26Daiva Tuslaite (Lithuania)15:20:00
27Lotta Lepisto (Finland)15:22:00
28Martina Ritter (Austria)15:24:00
29Mieke Kroeger (Germany)15:26:00
30Rossella Ratto (Italy)15:28:00
31Heidi Dalton (South Africa)15:30:00
32Karol-Ann Canuel (Canada)15:32:00
33Eugenia Bujak (Poland)15:34:00
34Eri Yonamine (Japan)15:36:00
35Serika Guluma Ortiz (Colombia)15:38:00
36Tatiana Antoshina (Russia)15:40:00
37Christine Majerus (Luxembourg)15:42:00
38Audrey Cordon (France)15:44:00
39Leah Kirchmann (Canada)15:46:00
40Ann-Sofie Duyck (Belgium)15:48:00
41Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy)15:50:00
42Trixi Worrack (Germany)15:52:00
43Carmen Small (United States)15:54:00
44Katrin Garfoot (Australia)15:56:00
45Anna Solovey (Ukraine)15:58:00
46Evelyn Stevens (United States)16:00:00
47Lisa Brennauer (Germany)16:02:00
48Linda Melanie Villumsen New Zealand16:04:00
49Ellen Van Dijk (Netherlands)16:06:00