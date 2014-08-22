2014 Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley start list
Official starters as of August 22, 2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ruth Corset (QLD)
|2
|Ellen Skerritt (QLD)
|3
|Shannon Malseed (VIC)
|5
|Joanne Tralaggan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|11
|Kristy Glover (VIC)
|12
|Lisa Keeling (ACT)
|13
|Crystal Wemyss (VIC)
|14
|Brittany Lindores (QLD)
|15
|Jade Colligan (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|21
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
|22
|Sophie Mackay (NSW)
|23
|Verita Stewart (VIC)
|24
|Cassandra Dodd (QLD)
|25
|Josie Talbot (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)
|32
|Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
|33
|Emma Viotto (ACT)
|34
|Laura Darlington (ACT)
|35
|Allison Rice (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Lisa Antill (NSW)
|42
|Rachel Ward (VIC)
|43
|Bethany Dunne (ACT)
|44
|Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
|45
|Alice Wallett (ACT)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|51
|Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)
|52
|Kate Perry (VIC)
|53
|Emma Scott (VIC)
|54
|Kelly Bartlett (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|61
|Cassia Higgs (WA)
|62
|Rebecca Mackey (WA)
|63
|Shannon Sherwin (WA)
|64
|Stephanie Boehm (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|71
|Elizabeth Doueal (VIC)
|72
|Georgina Beech (VIC)
|73
|Justyna Lubkowski (VIC)
|74
|Prudence Rothwell (VIC)
|75
|Amy Cundy (QLD)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|81
|Tayla Evans (VIC)
|82
|Minda Murray (VIC)
|83
|Emma Pane (VIC)
|84
|Georgia Vessey (NZL)
|85
|Veronica Micich (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|91
|Nicole Moerig (QLD)
|92
|Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
|93
|Naomi Williams (VIC)
|94
|Rebecca Locke (VIC)
|95
|Sarah Riley (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|101
|Liz Leyden (WA)
|102
|Anne Bramley (WA)
|103
|Melissa Robinson (WA)
|104
|Anna Massey (WA)
|105
|Erin Kinnealy (WA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|111
|Marissa Madden (NSW)
|112
|Stephanie Lord (NSW)
|114
|Holly Hawtin (NSW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|121
|Samantha Abbott (VIC)
|122
|Claire Michel (VIC)
|123
|Emily Cust (VIC)
|124
|Sophie Weston (VIC)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|131
|Georgia Baker (TAS)
|132
|Natalie Redmond (SA)
|133
|Lucy Barker (SA)
|134
|Elizabeth Hall (VIC)
|135
|Sarah Knights (VIC)
|141
|Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
|142
|Carley McKay (VIC)
|143
|Angela Smith (NSW)
|144
|Deborah Richards (VIC)
|145
|Lucy Bechtel (ACT)
|151
|Grace Phang (MAS)
|153
|Michelle Apostolou (SA)
|154
|Gemma Ansell (ACT)
|155
|Jessica Lane (VIC)
|161
|Lisa Hanley (VIC)
|162
|Jasmine McMillan (QLD)
|163
|Belinda Chamberlain ACT)
|164
|Nicky St. Clair (VIC)
|171
|Amanda Nabi (WA)
|172
|Josephine Meldgaard (NSW)
|173
|Margeaux Thompson (VIC)
|174
|Philippa Henty (ACT)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy