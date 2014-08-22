Trending

2014 Sam Miranda Tour of the King Valley start list

Official starters as of August 22, 2014

 

Holden Women's Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ruth Corset (QLD)
2Ellen Skerritt (QLD)
3Shannon Malseed (VIC)
5Joanne Tralaggan (NSW)

Bicycle Superstore
#Rider Name (Country) Team
11Kristy Glover (VIC)
12Lisa Keeling (ACT)
13Crystal Wemyss (VIC)
14Brittany Lindores (QLD)
15Jade Colligan (NSW)

Specialized Securitor
#Rider Name (Country) Team
21Ashlee Ankudinoff (NSW)
22Sophie Mackay (NSW)
23Verita Stewart (VIC)
24Cassandra Dodd (QLD)
25Josie Talbot (NSW)

Suzuki Brumby's
#Rider Name (Country) Team
31Alexandria Nicholls (ACT)
32Rebecca Wiasak (ACT)
33Emma Viotto (ACT)
34Laura Darlington (ACT)
35Allison Rice (ACT)

Boss Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Lisa Antill (NSW)
42Rachel Ward (VIC)
43Bethany Dunne (ACT)
44Tegan Elferkh (ACT)
45Alice Wallett (ACT)

Total Rush Hyster
#Rider Name (Country) Team
51Bridie O'Donnell (VIC)
52Kate Perry (VIC)
53Emma Scott (VIC)
54Kelly Bartlett (VIC)

Arbitrage Racing Women's Cycling Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
61Cassia Higgs (WA)
62Rebecca Mackey (WA)
63Shannon Sherwin (WA)
64Stephanie Boehm (WA)

BikeBug-NextGen Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
71Elizabeth Doueal (VIC)
72Georgina Beech (VIC)
73Justyna Lubkowski (VIC)
74Prudence Rothwell (VIC)
75Amy Cundy (QLD)

Building Champions Squad
#Rider Name (Country) Team
81Tayla Evans (VIC)
82Minda Murray (VIC)
83Emma Pane (VIC)
84Georgia Vessey (NZL)
85Veronica Micich (VIC)

Liv/giant-Shimano
#Rider Name (Country) Team
91Nicole Moerig (QLD)
92Nicole Whitburn (VIC)
93Naomi Williams (VIC)
94Rebecca Locke (VIC)
95Sarah Riley (VIC)

Nicheliving Hall Women's Racing Team
#Rider Name (Country) Team
101Liz Leyden (WA)
102Anne Bramley (WA)
103Melissa Robinson (WA)
104Anna Massey (WA)
105Erin Kinnealy (WA)

SUVelo Racing
#Rider Name (Country) Team
111Marissa Madden (NSW)
112Stephanie Lord (NSW)
114Holly Hawtin (NSW)

Heath.com.au-IRIA
#Rider Name (Country) Team
121Samantha Abbott (VIC)
122Claire Michel (VIC)
123Emily Cust (VIC)
124Sophie Weston (VIC)

Individual Riders
#Rider Name (Country) Team
131Georgia Baker (TAS)
132Natalie Redmond (SA)
133Lucy Barker (SA)
134Elizabeth Hall (VIC)
135Sarah Knights (VIC)
141Chloe McIntosh (VIC)
142Carley McKay (VIC)
143Angela Smith (NSW)
144Deborah Richards (VIC)
145Lucy Bechtel (ACT)
151Grace Phang (MAS)
153Michelle Apostolou (SA)
154Gemma Ansell (ACT)
155Jessica Lane (VIC)
161Lisa Hanley (VIC)
162Jasmine McMillan (QLD)
163Belinda Chamberlain ACT)
164Nicky St. Clair (VIC)
171Amanda Nabi (WA)
172Josephine Meldgaard (NSW)
173Margeaux Thompson (VIC)
174Philippa Henty (ACT)