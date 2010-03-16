Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' coverage of the seventh stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. This final stage of the race is from Civtianova Marche to San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic coast. The stage covers a distance of 164km, with seven laps of 10km circuit on the seafront.

This final stage traditionally ends in a sprint but with the overall standings so close, anything could happen. This is the top ten: 1 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 26:59:00

2 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:00:02

3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:12

4 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:00:22

5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:27

6 Michael Rogers (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:29

7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:33

8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:42

9 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:04

10 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:07

The race is now on the finishing circuit and approaching the first of two intermediate sprints. Time bonuses of 3-2-1 are awarded at each sprint and 10-6-4 seconds are available at the end of the stage. This race could go right down to the wire. Current leader Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) must be very worried about Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) snatching victory.

Only one rider went on the attack today, Biel Kadri (Ag2r). Other riders jonied him but they soon sat up and Kadri stayed clear for over 100km. He was swept up at the start of the finishing circuits.

38km remaining from 164km The first sprint has just contested and things are getting even closer overall. Francesco Ginanni (Androni Giocattoli) won the first sprint taking the three seconds. Jose Rojas Gil (Euskaltel) was second but Garzelli was third, snatching a second.

Under the rules of the race, if Garzelli pulls back another second and the two finish on equal time, then stage placings will decide the overall race winner. According to calculations by Gazzetta dello Sport, as long as Garzelli gains another second and then finishes 30 placing on Scarponi, he will win Tirreno-Adriatico.

24km remaining from 164km The peloton is now passing along the seafront and the speed is growing, with Cervelo TestTeam and Garmin-Transitions leading the way.

24km remaining from 164km The teams are lining up for the second sprint, with BMC, Acqua & Sapone looking after Evans and Garzelli. the Cervelo TestTeam is also up there.

21km remaining from 164km 1.5km to the second sprint

Acqua & Sapone are going for the sprint.

Androni riders Ginanni and Rodriquez took first and second but Garzelli took third

20km remaining from 164km Garzelli gained a second and is now virtual race leader thanks to his better stage placings during the race.

17km remaining from 164km The question is, where was Scarponi? He can't blame Michael Rogers this time.

14km remaining from 164km Now it's time for the final sprint, with the big-name sprinters set to take over.

12km remaining from 164km The leadout trains are back in charge of the peloton.

11km remaining from 164km With the intermediate sprints over, world champion Cadle Evans (BMC) is still in third place, 12 seconds behind Garzelli. He's clearly on form but will not ride Saturday's Milan- San Remo.

10km remaining from 164km The bell rings for the last lap, with Pozzato on the front, with Milram also moving up to work with the Cervelo TestTeam.

9km remaining from 164km Now it's Saxo Bank on the front, with 10km to go.

8km remaining from 164km Crash! Cavendish. He seemed to touch wheels.

8km remaining from 164km Cavendish does not look hurt but he's not happy. He's in the team car convoy but doesn't not seem interested in fighting to get back on for the sprint.

6km remaining from 164km Saxo Bank are still on the front. They are probably riding for Baden Cooke.

5km remaining from 164km We can expect the other teams to take over from Saxo Bank very soon.

4km remaining from 164km Team Sky now take over.

4km remaining from 164km Flecha on the front of the peloton.

3km remaining from 164km Behind Team Sky, the other teams are preparing their lead outs.

2km remaining from 164km Team Sky bring the peloton through the chicane at speed.

2km remaining from 164km Crash!

2km remaining from 164km A Caisse d'Epargne ridertook out an Astana rider.

1km remaining from 164km Ultimo Kilometre!

Boasson Hagens gets it!

Petacchi second.

That surely makes Eddy Boasson Hagen a favourite for Milan-San Remo.

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) was third.

It was a good lead out by Team Sky, with Boasson Hagen going early on the far side of the road. Petacchi tried to match him but did not have the speed.

Michele Scarponi (Androni Giocattoli) has gone to the podium area but it is Stefano Garzelli (Acqua & Sapone) who wins overall.

The two Italians finished on the same time but Garzelli wins thanks to better stage placings during the whole race.

Cadel Evans (BMC) is third at 12 seconds. An excellent early-season result from the Australian.

Brief Results 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 3:52:36

2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini

3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia

5 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox

6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions

7 Robbie Mcewen (Aus) Team Katusha

8 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank.

Thanks for following us live today. Our next live race coverage will be the big showdown at Milan-San Remo on Saturday. Arrivederci