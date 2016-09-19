Tour Down Under: Stage 6 preview

Four-time Tour Down Under stage winner Baden Cooke says...

"After the Willunga Stage, the city stage is great viewing and an opportunity to see the peloton on numerous occasions. This stage is one I've won in the past and it's one that always attracts large crowds. How the Tour Down Under is set up, you usually get two or three guys pretty close on time coming into the final stage, so a lot of the time the sprints come down to deciding the GC which makes it very exciting. This is a great stage for the spectators.

"If you start the race needing a few seconds to take the overall win, you basically have to put your team on the front and keep it all together, have your fastest guy lead you out and hopefully you can put a gap between yourself and the other guys on GC. It puts a tonne of pressure on your teammates because you all have to ride on the front to keep it together when you have 50 guys trying to get away.

"If Sagan hasn't already won two stages then I'd be surprised and he'd be chomping at the bit to get his stage. I expect that there is not a stage in the race that Sagan can't win, he can win any stage, but if someone like Kittel is there it all depends on his form."