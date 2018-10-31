Giro d'Italia 2019: Stage 6 Preview
Thursday, May 16, 2019: Cassino - San Giovanni Rotondo, 233km
Matt White's Giro d'Italia Stage 6 Preview:
Thursday, May 16, 2019
238km Cassino - San Giovanni Rotondo
It’s another really long day in the saddle and either a day of the opportunists, with final the summit 20km from the finish, or a chance for the GC guys to test each other. If you’ve got a strong GC leader in pink and they want to keep the jersey then you’re going to have aggressive riding in the final but it’s a real chance for a decent climber to try their luck. A GC team might let the right move go clear or we’ll see the GC teams ride the early breakdown, set a tempo into the final climb and then it will kick off. I don’t think it’s a hugely important day for the maglia rosa, not in my eyes anyway, because no real GC team wants to sit on the front for 230km on stage 6 of the Giro.
