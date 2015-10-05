Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 5 preview

Stage map and profile

Only one categorised climb, inside the first 35km, but this day undulates constantly between sea level and 500m-plus altitude and is the second-longest of the race. It’s not quite ambush territory, and the downhill run-in should see a large group contest the stage win. Stages like this are a speciality of the Giro – neither particularly flat, nor hilly, just hard.

 

