Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 4 preview

Stage map and profile

After a long transfer to the midsole of Italy’s boot, the Giro hits more familiar territory, both in terms of its return to its home country and with a grippy second half to this stage. There are two decent climbs in the third quarter, then a lumpy run-in. It won’t shake up the GC but may get rid of the heaviest sprinters.

