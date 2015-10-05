Trending

Giro d'Italia 2016: Stage 16 preview

Stage map and profile

There’s a long mid-stage climb but it’s the stage-finishing double whammy of the Fai della Paganella climb, 12km up, but only 2km down, and then the summit finish, which will see more gaps created in the GC. With the final rest day out of the way, the final phase of the Giro begins here.

 

Latest on Cyclingnews