Stage 8: Gabicce Mare – Saltara

Distance: 54.8km

Highest point: 234m

Category: Individual time trial





Stefano Zanatta says: "It’s Wiggins’s chance to put the hammer down. Those who say the Giro will be won here are wrong but if Wiggins is in top condition, the likes of Scarponi will be up against it. Basso and Nibali will defend themselves as best they can and anyone losing just two or three minutes will be happy. Four or five minute deficits though? You’re going to have to take huge risks later as in modern cycling it’s becoming harder to make up that kind of shortfall."

Stage 8 map

Stage 8 profile