Giro d'Italia: Stage 8 preview
Stage 8 map and profile
Stage 8: Gabicce Mare – Saltara
Distance: 54.8km
Highest point: 234m
Category: Individual time trial
Stefano Zanatta says: "It’s Wiggins’s chance to put the hammer down. Those who say the Giro will be won here are wrong but if Wiggins is in top condition, the likes of Scarponi will be up against it. Basso and Nibali will defend themselves as best they can and anyone losing just two or three minutes will be happy. Four or five minute deficits though? You’re going to have to take huge risks later as in modern cycling it’s becoming harder to make up that kind of shortfall."
Stage 8 map
Stage 8 profile
