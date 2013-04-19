Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 7 preview

Stage 7 map and profile

Stage 7: San Salvo – Pescara
Distance: 177km
Highest point: 564m
Category: medium mountains

HIGH ROULEUR
Up into Abruzzo for a fascinating day’s racing. The stage, arrowing through fortified hillside towns, is classic Tirreno-Adriatico material. Everyone will fancy their chances here, so it will be a war of attrition, probably won by an all-rounder with no GC aspirations. Abruzzo has its fair share of those, so fans might just see one of their own atop the podium. With four king of the mountains prizes on offer mid-stage, whoever prevails will have to earn it on this bruising, quintessentially Central Italian day.

Stage 7 map

Stage 7 profile

