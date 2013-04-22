Giro d'Italia: Stage 18 preview
Stage 18 map and profile
Stage 18: Mori - Polsa (ITT)
Distance: 20.6km
Highest point: 1,205m
Category: Individual time trial
BATTLE AGAINST THE CLOCK
The final stanza of the 2013 Giro begins with a punishing 19km cronoscalata in the hills east of Lake Garda. The gradients, an average of five percent and the final 6km at 6.8 percent, look better suited to the specialists than to the thoroughbred climbers. Though the time gaps won't be vast, it's conceivable they will determine the outcome of the race. A minute lost here may not seem a lot but in the context of the Giro, you never know. No question of the tactics, then, just 45 minutes of good old-fashioned suffering.
Stefano Zanatta says: "It's neither long nor particularly steep but a good run on this time trial will make a big difference as regards morale. If the sensations are good, it will give riders a real boost for the days to come and I have a feeling it will be particularly important for Nibali. I don’t expect huge gaps but by now the fatigue is really starting to accumulate."
Stage 18 map
Stage 18 profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy