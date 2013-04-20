Stage 17: Caravaggio – Vicenza

Distance: 214km

Highest point: 402m

Category: Flat



FAST MEN BACK IN THE FRAY

Is this a classic Giro transition stage? Well, yes it is and no it isn’t. For sure, it’s as flat as can be for 180 kilometres but the final ramp up to Crosara represents a nasty little sting in the tail that is likely to mix things up. Once again, therefore, it’s a decent-sized ask for the pure sprinters to take it to the line but with 16 kilometres between the top and the finish, it ought to come back together. Regardless, by now those who haven’t delivered will be desperate, so the final half-hour or so will be compelling stuff.





Stage 17 map

Stage 17 profile