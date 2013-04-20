Giro d'Italia: Stage 17 preview
Stage 17 map and profile
Stage 17: Caravaggio – Vicenza
Distance: 214km
Highest point: 402m
Category: Flat
FAST MEN BACK IN THE FRAY
Is this a classic Giro transition stage? Well, yes it is and no it isn’t. For sure, it’s as flat as can be for 180 kilometres but the final ramp up to Crosara represents a nasty little sting in the tail that is likely to mix things up. Once again, therefore, it’s a decent-sized ask for the pure sprinters to take it to the line but with 16 kilometres between the top and the finish, it ought to come back together. Regardless, by now those who haven’t delivered will be desperate, so the final half-hour or so will be compelling stuff.
Stage 17 map
Stage 17 profile
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy