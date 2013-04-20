Giro d'Italia: Stage 11 preview
Stage 11 map and profile
Stage 11: Tarvisio – Vajont (Erto e Casso)
Distance: 182km
Highest point: 1,790m
Category: Medium mountains
REMEMBERING THE FALLEN
Fifty years on, the Giro honours the victims of the Vajont Dam tragedy. On 9 October 1963, over 2,000 died in the flooding in the Pieve Valley. By now we’ll know the GC contenders and the likelihood is that the non-GC climbers will be allowed to go on the lower slopes of the Sella Campigotto. With its summit 65 kilometres from the finish, it’s a difficult stage to call. If a large, cohesive group goes over the top it may stay away. Whatever happens, the uphill drag to the finish will be a great finale to an emotional day.
Stefano Zanatta says: "The Giro has a responsibility to acquaint people with historic events and places, so it’s a good thing that we are going there. The climb is easy, so it’s not a GC day. The most interesting thing is likely to be the descent. I think it will be pretty ferocious but it’s likely that 30 or 40 riders will arrive together. For me, the winner will most likely be a really punchy passista who’s managed to look after himself in the preceding days."
Stage 11 map
Stage 11 profile
