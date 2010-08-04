Vuelta opening team time trial shortened

Image 1 of 3 HTC - Columbia put in a strong ride for third on the team time trial stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto finished the team time trial in 7th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Garmin-Transitions grit their teeth during the team time trial in Qatar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The organizers of the Vuelta a España have announced that the course of the Seville team time trial that kicks off this year’s race on August 28 has had to be shortened due to road works. Originally scheduled to cover 14.4km, the team time trial course has been cut to 13km because of works being undertaken on an underpass.



