Vuelta opening team time trial shortened
Plans also being laid for Basque Country stages in 2011
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The organizers of the Vuelta a España have announced that the course of the Seville team time trial that kicks off this year’s race on August 28 has had to be shortened due to road works. Originally scheduled to cover 14.4km, the team time trial course has been cut to 13km because of works being undertaken on an underpass.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy