UCI bans studded tires for cyclo-cross

New regulations put into place by the International Cycling Union on January 11 this year specifically ban the use of studded tires in cyclo-cross.

The UCI regulations on wheels (1.3.018) read "Wheels of the bicycle may vary in diameter between 70 cm maximum and 55 cm minimum, including the tyre. For the cyclo-cross bicycle the width of the tyre shall not exceed 35 mm and it may not incorporate any form of spike or stud."

The change is rumoured to have been introduced after the sport's governing body heard that Belgian 'cross star Sven Nys tested a new spiked tire by Dutch manufacturer Dugast called the "Diabolo" which incorporates metal spikes in the treads.

The Belgian news wire Belga reported Sunday that Nys had tested the Diabolo on an icy course in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, and found them to be effective in providing grip in slippery conditions.

The upcoming World Championships in Tabor, Czech Republic are expected to be contested on a course which has been frozen solid by weeks of sub-zero temperatures, conditions in which spiked tires would be a great advantage.