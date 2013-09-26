Tirreno-Adriatico to include a 25 per cent climb in 2014
RCS Sport unveils the full race route
The 2014 Tirreno-Adriatico will again start with a spectacular team time trial on the Tuscan coast and end with an individual time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, with a key mountain stage to Cittareale and a new very steep finish after climbing the 25% 'Wall of Guardiagrele'.
Race organiser RCS Sport presented the route of the race at a special event at the hotel where the Italian national team is staying in Tuscany for the world race race championships.
The weeklong WorldTour stage race will be held from Wednesday March 12 to Tuesday March 18, ending five days before the 2014 Milan-San Remo.
The race includes three stages for the sprinters and two tough days in the Apennines, including a summit finish at Cittareale (Selva Rotonda) on the Saturday. Sunday's stage finishes on the short but steep climb Muro di Guardiagrele, near the town of Chieti. It is only 800m long but is considered the steepest road in Italy. It climbs at an average of 25% with some points at 28%.
Tirreno-Adriatico has become notorious for discovering steep narrow roads up to hill top villages in the heart of Italy. During this year's race, some riders were forced to walk on the Muro di Sant'Elpidio climb.
Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) managed to distance Chris Froome (Astana) during the finale of the rain-soaked stage and set up overall victory.
2014 Tirreno-Adriatico:
Stage 1: Wednesday March 12: Donoratico-San Vincenzo (Team time trial): 16.9km.
Stage 2: Thursday March 13: San Vincenzo-Cascina: 173km
Stage 3: Friday March 14: Cascina-Arezzo: 206km
Stage 4: Saturday March 15: Indicatore-Cittareale (Selva Rotonda): 237km
Stage 5: Sunday March 16: Amatrice-Guardiagrele: 190km
Stage 6: Monday March 17: Bucchianico-Porto Sant'Elpidio: 187km
Stage 7: Tuesday March 18: San Benedetto del Tronto (Individual time trial): 9.2km.
