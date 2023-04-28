Take on the Vuelta a España with ROUVY's La Vuelta Virtual routes

ROUVY's La Vuelta Virtual (opens in new tab) is a brand-new opportunity to compete online for a chance to experience the excitement of La Vuelta España, with numerous stages of the Spanish Grand Tour available to ride for all ROUVY subscribers.

ROUVY is an indoor cycling app for training and racing, with 25,000km of real world routes available to compete on and experience. Famous cycling climbs such as the Alpe d'Huez and Passo Stelvio are recreated in the app, as are beautiful route through national parks around the world and iconic roads such as California's Pacific Coast Highway.

As well as virtual training on these famous roads, ROUVY also offers the opportunity to compete on them and many more, with regular events letting you compete with hundreds of other racers from around the world.

La Vuelta Virtual Challenge, meanwhile, consists of four La Vuelta a España routes held on a demanding mix of terrains. You can take on the Vuelta's famous climbs of the Sierra Nevada and Sierra de La Prandera, the closing sprint stage in Madrid, the hills of Seville, and more with La Vuelta Virtual Challenge from the comfort of your own home.

And in addition to the multitude of racing and training routes offered by the ROUVY app, you can also tailor your own training program. ROUVY offers structured Training Plans to help you level up your riding and hit your fitness goals.

Connecting with TrainingPeaks also lets you analyse your training and improve your riding – and when you hit Rookie level on ROUVY, you'll get 30 days of access for free!

If the competitiveness of racing isn't for you, then you can also ride ROUVY and La Vuelta Virtual Challenge for fun, to get fit, or just to experience a small part of what the professional peloton has been racing. After watching La Vuelta España on TV, you can hop on your smart trainer, load up ROUVY, and experience the race routes for yourself via ROUVY's high-quality 3D video.

For $12 a month, you can experience La Vuelta Virtual Challenge and 25,000km of routes from around the world – including some of cycling's most iconic roads – and follow specialised training plans on ROUVY.

So don't miss out on the chance to experience La Vuelta a España! Ride your dream and take on ROUVY's La Vuelta Virtual today!