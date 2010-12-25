Sarah Düster ready for Nederland Bloeit challenge

Sarah Düster (Cervelo Test Team) finished seventh. (Image credit: DCP/Bert Geerts)

Sarah Düster will race for Nederland Bloeit at the Tour of Qatar next season after signing from Cervelo TestTeam at the end of this season along with Emilie Aubry, Patricia Schwager.

Düster will also ride alongside Marianne Vos next season and is hoping to bring her experience to what is one of the most talented squads in the women’s peloton.

“I was riding with the same team for five years and I wanted to try something new and that’s why I signed for a new team. They’re a strong team though so it wasn’t just a change just for the sake of it. I know we can get results next year,” Düster told Cyclingnews.

“I had a great time at Cervelo, I really did, and the set up was so good but it was time to leave. I’d learned a lot but I needed a fresh challenge.”

While Qatar will act as her debut for the team, Düster is already targeting the Spring and the Classics as her main focal point for the season.

“For sure the Classics are always nice and also with this team it would be incredible to win one. Of course we will win races with the team and I hope I get some opportunities also to have good results.”





Düster is also aware of how strong the women’s peloton is becoming, and each year the calibre of rider creeps up a notch as more sponsorship money comes into the sport, infrastructures become more stable and riders move from team to team, transferring their skills and experience.



