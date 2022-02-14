Racers charged by bull in California gravel race - video

At least four riders were charged by a loose bull on the course of this weekend's Rock Cobbler gravel race near Bakersfield, California, with two different incidents caught on video.

According to the Cowboy State Daily, Tony Inderbitzin is the rider being attacked in the above video after riding too close to the massive bovine.

“I’m sore all over, mostly the neck from the second throw, I got whiplashed,” Inderbitzin told Cowboy State Daily on Sunday. “The list of what doesn’t hurt is my left arm and head.”

“I was worried I would be sorer [sic] today, but pretty much the same as yesterday, so that’s a relief."

Konrad Ribeiro told the publication that he witnessed the attack on Inderbitzin and said,

“He was in shock and not doing so hot."

Race organiser Sam Ames, who calls himself the "chief entertainment officer" of the gravel race, confirmed there were multiple incidents where riders were charged by the bull to Cyclingnews but “everybody was A-OK." Two riders finished and one dropped out.

Ames posted one of the videos to his Instagram page, stating, "You mess with the bull, you get the horns. Literally."

As some commenters replied, the riders could have been more seriously injured by the obviously stressed and aggressive bull.

Most areas in the Western US allow open grazing and while owners are required to keep the animals away from major state and federal highways, they are not usually liable if people are injured by them. The burden of keeping loose cattle off of land falls on the property owner.