Opening Weekend analysis and Deceuninck dominance - podcast

Image 1 of 5 Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) takes a solo victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Wout Van Aert makes his debut for Jumbo Visma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 European road race champion Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) talks to Cyclingnews at the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Steven de Jongh planning tactics from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In this week's episode of the Cyclingnews podcast brought to you in association with Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville, we look back at a compelling Opening Weekend in which Deceuninck-QuickStep dominated with wins for Zdenek Stybar and Bob Jungels. We hear from the winners, the losers and some of those in between.

We also analyse a number of performances, and hear from, among others, Wout van Aert - who was making his road WorldTour debut - Steven de Jongh after a hugely disappointing weekend for Trek-Segafredo, and Mat Hayman on the transition from rider to director.

We also interview Matteo Trentin after the Italian fought back from a crash in Omloop to salvage a top 10, and Owain Doull on his breakthrough second place in Kuurne and Bob Jungels after his dramatic win. The big debate within the Cyclingnews team is whether the talented all-rounder should focus on the Classics or keep alive his Grand Tour ambitions.

