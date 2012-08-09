Neo-pro Aru signs with Astana

Image 1 of 3 New race leader Fabio Aru (Italy). (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 2 of 3 Race leader Fabio Aru (Italy) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 3 In tears after crashing in the final sprint, Fabio Aru (Italy) lost the overall race to Georg Preidler (Austria) (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)

Fabio Aru has signed with Astana for two years. The young Italian climber is currently a stagiare with the Kazakh team and will ride the USA Pro Cycling Challenge in Colorado as his first race in his new colours.

The 22-year-old has ridden as an amateur since 2007 and will be making his pro debut with Astana and a two year contract.

He has won the Giro della Valle d'Aosta for the last two years, and finished second overall in the Girobio this year.

“This year has been really pleasing and now it has been topped off by officially joining Pro Team Astana,” Aru said in a team press release. “As well as cycling legends like Vinokourov, there are many successful riders here – now officially including Vincenzo Nibali. These are undisputed champions from whom I will try to learn as much as I can.

“I have given it my all in recent years, but here I will do even better to try and make an increasing contribution to the team and repay them for the faith they have placed in me.”

Team Manager Giuseppe Martinelli called his new signing “a young man with huge potential, and I believe and hope that he will live up to our expectations. If he really gives it everything, we might at long last see a good climber in action, the likes of which we have not seen for a few years.

“Fabio could even play a key role next year alongside Nibali. I am sure that he will not only learn how to work from Vincenzo and our other experienced riders, but will also get to know a few essential tricks of the trade.”