Meares to return at Revolution 6

Anna Meares will return to racing at Saturday evening's Revolution 6 in Melbourne, Australia, after skipping the Australian Track National Championships due to fatigue. Blood work Meares underwent prior to the Beijing UCI World Cup round revealed she was feeling the impact of a heavy training block, so it was decided to rest Meares in the interest of her UCI World Track Championships bid next month.

Meares' team sprint world championship teammate Kaarle McCulloch will also use Revolution 6 as preparation for the championship event in Copenhagen, Denmark. McCulloch claimed an impressive four gold medals at the Australian Track Championships in Adelaide, South Australia earlier this month.

Meares McColluch and Emily Rosemond will go up against the Under 19 men in one-on-one sprints at this weekend's event. The trio will face off against Nathan Corrigan-Martella, Jaron Gardiner and Aaron Cooper. It won’t be the first battle of the sexes held at Revolution, with the event holding a keirin battle at its last event.

New Zealand will also have a strong presents at Saturday’s race. Hayden Godfrey will contest his first event since being hit by a car after the Beijing track World Cup. He will be joined by compatriots Tom Scully, Shane Archbold and Myron Simpson.