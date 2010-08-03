Mathias Flückiger locks up Under 23 World Cup victory

U23 podium: Martin Fanger, Mathias Fluckiger, Thomas Litscher. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

With his fourth place overall in the elite men's cross country race at the Val di Sole World Cup in Italy this weekend, Mathias Flückiger (Trek World Racing) secured the overall title of the Under 23 World Cup.

"It was perfect. I caught a good start and put up a very good fight. I found my rhythm very quickly, and I'm so happy with the weekend. Now I feel strong and I look forward to the next World Cup and the World Championships," said Flückiger after his race in Val di Sole.

Although there is one round remaining in Windham, New York, Flückiger now has an unassailable lead in the Under 23 series no matter what happens in the final round.

He is also ranked fifth overall in the men's elite World Cup category, which could mean a second crystal trophy for the trophy case if he can remain in the top five.

Mathias is the younger of the two Flückiger brothers. Older brother Lukas is racing in the elite category and is currently ranked 13th.