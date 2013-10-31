Leaked UCI report summarises future of cycling

Image 1 of 8 The numbers of riders within teams to be implemented by 2015. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 2 of 8 The proposed 2020 calendar. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 3 of 8 The seperation between first, second and third division. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 4 of 8 The number of teams and riders to participate at division one and two races. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 5 of 8 The overlap between different divisions, not too dissimilar to the current system. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 6 of 8 An initial outline of the three divisions. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 7 of 8 What the UCI terms their 'realistic schedule'. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it) Image 8 of 8 Key stakeholders to work with the UCI. (Image credit: Cicloweb.it)

The changes to the professional cycling calendar as previously outlined in a UCI technical bulletin have been further clarified after a new document was leaked to cicloweb.it, with one of the biggest points of interest being no American or British races on the 2020 world calendar.

Many of the changes outlined are simply confirmation of what was previously identified, but there are also are a number of new outcomes which shed light on the future of the sport. The general theme of less is more remains with division one and division two teams reduced down to 22 riders from their current maximum of 30. Most interestingly, continental teams are to be reduced to just eight to ten riders, a large reduction from their current maximum of 16.

The reduction in the size of continental teams comes as an interesting counterpoint to the specification that all races in which these teams will participate in will require seven riders. Thus leaving teams little buffer against injury or illness within their roster.

The length of multi-day races has been clarified with all Grand Tours to remain at three weeks in length but all other tours to be reduced to five or six days. A final point of contention is despite the clarification that there is to be no overlap between events, the 2020 calendar still has a clash between the Vuelta and the Grands Prix de Québec and Montréal.

A summary of what's new:

Main stakeholders identified

ASO, Tour de France organisers.

RCS, Giro d'Italia organisers.

Flanders Classics, Ronde van Vlaanderen organisers.

Tour de Romandie organisers.

The Grand Prix de Québec and Montréal organisers.

GCP, the UCI's own private cycling promotions company, responsible for the Tour of Beijing.

AIGCP, the professional cycling team peak body.

CPA, the rider union.

The UCI Athletes commission.

Team Changes

Division one, division two and professional continental teams to consist of 22 riders.

Continental teams to consist of just eight to ten riders.

Nine riders per team at each Grand Tour, seven riders per team at every other race.

Previously outlined 120 days of racing for division one teams to be obligatory.

Previously outlined 50 days of racing for division two teams to be obligatory.

Miscellaneous points of interest

The current system of wildcards for Professional Continental teams to race division one events, such as Grand Tours, to remain.

A more transparent system of promotion and relegation divisions to be implemented.

The new calendar requires races between February to October with the oddity that The Tour Down Under is listed as a division one event for 2020, but specified as remaining in January.

Race organisers face an increased UCI tax in order to be on the calendar, as well as increased start money to teams.

No American or British races on the calendar.

The document can be downloaded in full here

2017-2020 proposed calendar summary