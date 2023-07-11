How to watch the 2023 Tour de France Femmes – live streaming

Starting on Sunday, July 23 the 2nd edition of the modern Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift will kick off with the Grand Départ set in the Massif Central on July 23 and the finish in Pau on July 30.

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes route will cover 956km and will take the peloton south and into the Pyrénées. There is a mountaintop finish on the iconic Col du Tourmalet on stage 7, the crowning moment of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes, and a stage 8 individual time trial where the overall winner will be crowned.

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes will be broadcast globally with live coverage of all eight stages.



Race Preview

Marion Rousse and the 2023 Tour de France Femmes map (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2023 Tour de France Femmes begins in the Massif Central on July 23, in the city of Clermont-Ferrand, the capital of the Auvergne region. It is a 124km flat race with a decisive final where the winner will take the first yellow jersey of the eight-day race.

Stage 2 on July 24 begins in Clermont-Ferrand with a 148km hilly route into Mauriac that will undoubtedly shake up the GC standings. The peloton will then contest a flatter route on stage 3, July 25, with a 147km route that begins in Collonges-La-Rouge, offers several short climbs and a flat run-in into Montignac-Lascaux.

On July 26, stage 4's hilly 177km, will be the longest stage of the event with an altitude gain of 2,400 metres. It starts in Cahors but most of the climbing is in the second half of the stage where the puncheurs will be out to play for the finish in Rodez.

As the race heads further south into the Pyrénées, stage 5 on July 27, will begin in Onet-Le-Château. Among the flatter stages, the 126km route does offer a series of short climbs, and a flat run-in to Albi. Albi will also be the start of stage 6 on July 28 with a 122km route that will include four ascents before a flatter finish into Blagnac.

The queen stage of the Tour de France Femmes takes place on the penultimate stage 7 on July 29 with a summit finish at the iconic Tourmalet. Stage 8 will take place in Pau and the peloton will race a 22km time trial to close out the event before the overall champion is crowned.

Join Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2023 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift and check in daily for race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Who is racing

How to watch the Tour de France Femmes in the USA and Canada

CNBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Tour de France Femmes in the USA. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, as well as the network's streaming service, Peacock TV.

FloBikes will air the Tour de France Femmes in Canada. An annual subscription will set you back $12.99/month.

Viewers in the USA can watch the Tour de France Femmes live via the network, while highlights and on-demand streams will also be available.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes in the UK

In the UK, the Tour de France Femmes will also be aired live by GCN+ in the UK, with the same coverage also available via Eurosport.

A subscription to GCN+ or Discovery+ will cost you £6.99 per month or £59.99 for a year.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes around the World

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS and GCN+ will carry live Tour de France Femmes coverage. In New Zealand, Sky Sports will offer live coverage.

For a local feel and full French-language coverage of the race, head to France TV Around Europe, broadcasters include, VRT/Sporza and RTBF in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands, TV2 in Norway, DKTV2 in Denmark, and RTVE in Spain.

Be warned, though, geo-restrictions may apply if you're outside your home country or on holiday during the Tour de France Femmes.

Tour de France Femmes 2023 stages schedule