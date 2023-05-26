Giro d'Italia: Start order for stage 20 Monte Lussari time trial
Can Geraint Thomas hold on to win the overall in viciously steep test?
The 2023 Giro d'Italia reaches its apex on Saturday with the innovative, daunting, and technically challenging 18.6-kilometre time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari.
It's the final chance for Primož Roglič (Jumbo-VIsma) to erase his 26-second deficit to race leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and the Welshman's last stand in defending his maglia rosa before the sprint-friendly parade in Rome.
The start list for stage 20 reflects how decimated the peloton is after multiple illnesses and injuries sending a quarter of the riders home. Just 125 riders are left to contest the final weekend and only two teams still have full rosters: Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain Victorious.
Last-placed Nicolas Dalla Valle (Corratec-Selle Italia) will be the first rider down the start ramp just ahead of stage 17 winner Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) at 11:30 a.m. CEDT. The early block also includes Mark Cavendish (Astana) who made it through the mountains and will be seeking a stage win in Rome.
Keep a watch on Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani) as one of the stronger climbers in the first wave of starters. Stage 8 winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the second wave at 2:14 p.m. with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) - winner of stage 15 - at the start of the final wave at 4:14 p.m.
The main contenders get to have a leisurely morning and lunch before gearing up for what will be a brutal effort after 5 p.m.
Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) start three minutes apart before Roglič is chased up the mountain by Thomas.
|1
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|11:30:00
|2
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|11:31:00
|3
|Alberto Torres (Spa) Movistar Team
|11:32:00
|4
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|11:33:00
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|11:34:00
|6
|Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|11:35:00
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBR) Astana Qazaqstan
|11:36:00
|8
|Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|11:37:00
|9
|Alan Riou (Fra Arkéa-Samsic
|11:38:00
|10
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team
|11:39:00
|11
|Charles Quartermann (GBR) Corratec-Selle Italia
|11:40:00
|12
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|11:41:00
|13
|Jonas Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM
|11:42:00
|14
|Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|11:43:00
|15
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|11:44:00
|16
|Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|11:45:00
|17
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla
|11:46:00
|18
|Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team
|11:47:00
|19
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|11:48:00
|20
|Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|11:49:00
|21
|Ignata Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|11:50:00
|22
|Niklas Markl (Ger) Team DSM
|11:51:00
|23
|Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|11:52:00
|24
|Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia
|11:53:00
|25
|Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|11:54:00
|26
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|11:55:00
|27
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Corratec-Selle Italia
|11:56:00
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11:57:00
|29
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|11:58:00
|30
|Diego Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo Kometa
|11:59:00
|31
|Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla
|12:00:00
|32
|Stephen Williams (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech
|12:01:00
|33
|Jake Stewart (GBR) Groupama-FDJ
|12:02:00
|34
|Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|12:03:00
|35
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|12:04:00
|36
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma
|12:05:00
|37
|Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis
|12:06:00
|38
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|12:07:00
|39
|Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|12:08:00
|40
|Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic
|12:09:00
|41
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|12:10:00
|42
|Karel Vacek (Cze) Corratec-Selle Italia
|12:11:00
|43
|Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis
|12:12:00
|44
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates
|12:13:00
|45
|Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|12:14:00
|46
|JosE' Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|13:50:00
|47
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|13:51:00
|48
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|13:52:00
|49
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|13:53:00
|50
|Thomas Gloag (GBR) Jumbo-Visma
|13:54:00
|51
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious
|13:55:00
|52
|Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|13:56:00
|53
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech
|13:57:00
|54
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|13:58:00
|55
|Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|13:59:00
|56
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:00:00
|57
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:01:00
|58
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|14:02:00
|59
|Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis
|14:03:00
|60
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|14:04:00
|61
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:05:00
|62
|Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|14:06:00
|63
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla
|14:07:00
|64
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:08:00
|65
|Ben Swift (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:09:00
|66
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|14:10:00
|67
|Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:11:00
|68
|Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:12:00
|69
|Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech
|14:13:00
|70
|Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:14:00
|71
|Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:15:00
|72
|William Barta (USA) Movistar Team
|14:16:00
|73
|Francois Bidard (Fra) Cofidis
|14:17:00
|74
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:18:00
|75
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:19:00
|76
|Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|14:20:00
|77
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost
|14:21:00
|78
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:22:00
|79
|Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:23:00
|80
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|14:24:00
|81
|Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck
|14:25:00
|82
|Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan
|14:26:00
|83
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën
|14:27:00
|84
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané
|14:28:00
|85
|Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|14:29:00
|86
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:05:00
|87
|Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|16:06:00
|88
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|16:07:00
|89
|Valen Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:08:00
|90
|Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|16:09:00
|91
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:10:00
|92
|Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:11:00
|93
|Michel Hessmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
|16:12:00
|94
|Jon Lastra Martinez (Spa) Cofidis
|16:13:00
|95
|Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|16:14:00
|96
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:15:00
|97
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|16:16:00
|98
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16:17:00
|99
|Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
|16:18:00
|100
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:19:00
|101
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|16:20:00
|102
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:21:00
|103
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan
|16:22:00
|104
|Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech
|16:23:00
|105
|Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo Kometa
|16:24:00
|106
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:25:00
|107
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|16:26:00
|108
|Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla
|16:27:00
|109
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic
|16:28:00
|110
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:29:00
|111
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16:32:00
|112
|Aureli Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën
|16:35:00
|113
|Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep
|16:38:00
|114
|Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious
|16:41:00
|115
|Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|16:44:00
|116
|Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:47:00
|117
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM
|16:50:00
|118
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:53:00
|119
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:56:00
|120
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:59:00
|121
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla
|17:02:00
|122
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|17:05:00
|123
|Joao Pedro Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17:08:00
|124
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|17:11:00
|125
|Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers
|17:14:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.