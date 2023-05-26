Giro d'Italia: Start order for stage 20 Monte Lussari time trial

Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic race to the summit at Tre Cime Lavaredo on stage 19

The 2023 Giro d'Italia reaches its apex on Saturday with the innovative, daunting, and technically challenging 18.6-kilometre time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari.

It's the final chance for Primož Roglič (Jumbo-VIsma) to erase his 26-second deficit to race leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and the Welshman's last stand in defending his maglia rosa before the sprint-friendly parade in Rome.

The start list for stage 20 reflects how decimated the peloton is after multiple illnesses and injuries sending a quarter of the riders home. Just 125 riders are left to contest the final weekend and only two teams still have full rosters: Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain Victorious.

Last-placed Nicolas Dalla Valle (Corratec-Selle Italia) will be the first rider down the start ramp just ahead of stage 17 winner Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) at 11:30 a.m. CEDT. The early block also includes Mark Cavendish (Astana) who made it through the mountains and will be seeking a stage win in Rome.

Keep a watch on Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani) as one of the stronger climbers in the first wave of starters. Stage 8 winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the second wave at 2:14 p.m. with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) - winner of stage 15 - at the start of the final wave at 4:14 p.m.

The main contenders get to have a leisurely morning and lunch before gearing up for what will be a brutal effort after 5 p.m.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) start three minutes apart before Roglič is chased up the mountain by Thomas.