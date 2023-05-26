Giro d'Italia: Start order for stage 20 Monte Lussari time trial

By Laura Weislo
published

Can Geraint Thomas hold on to win the overall in viciously steep test?

Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic race to the top of Tre Cime Lavaredo
Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic race to the summit at Tre Cime Lavaredo on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The 2023 Giro d'Italia reaches its apex on Saturday with the innovative, daunting, and technically challenging 18.6-kilometre time trial from Tarvisio to Monte Lussari.

It's the final chance for Primož Roglič (Jumbo-VIsma) to erase his 26-second deficit to race leader Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and the Welshman's last stand in defending his maglia rosa before the sprint-friendly parade in Rome.

The start list for stage 20 reflects how decimated the peloton is after multiple illnesses and injuries sending a quarter of the riders home. Just 125 riders are left to contest the final weekend and only two teams still have full rosters: Jumbo-Visma and Bahrain Victorious.

Last-placed Nicolas Dalla Valle (Corratec-Selle Italia) will be the first rider down the start ramp just ahead of stage 17 winner Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) at 11:30 a.m. CEDT. The early block also includes Mark Cavendish (Astana) who made it through the mountains and will be seeking a stage win in Rome.

Keep a watch on Eritrean Henok Mulubrhan (Green Project-Bardiani) as one of the stronger climbers in the first wave of starters. Stage 8 winner Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) is among the second wave at 2:14 p.m. with Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) - winner of stage 15 - at the start of the final wave at 4:14 p.m.

The main contenders get to have a leisurely morning and lunch before gearing up for what will be a brutal effort after 5 p.m.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AlUla), Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious), João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) start three minutes apart before Roglič is chased up the mountain by Thomas.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 20 time trial start times
1Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia11:30:00
2Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM11:31:00
3Alberto Torres (Spa) Movistar Team11:32:00
4Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious11:33:00
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Deceuninck11:34:00
6Alessandro Iacchi (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia11:35:00
7Mark Cavendish (GBR) Astana Qazaqstan11:36:00
8Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané11:37:00
9Alan Riou (Fra Arkéa-Samsic11:38:00
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Movistar Team11:39:00
11Charles Quartermann (GBR) Corratec-Selle Italia11:40:00
12Fabian Lienhard (Swi) Groupama-FDJ11:41:00
13Jonas Hvideberg (Nor) Team DSM11:42:00
14Arne Marit (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty11:43:00
15Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis11:44:00
16Daan Hoole (Ned) Trek-Segafredo11:45:00
17Campbell Stewart (NZl) Jayco-AlUla11:46:00
18Max Kanter (Ger) Movistar Team11:47:00
19Gianni Moscon (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan11:48:00
20Filippo Magli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané11:49:00
21Ignata Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ11:50:00
22Niklas Markl (Ger) Team DSM11:51:00
23Jonathan Milan (Ita) Bahrain Victorious11:52:00
24Aleksander Konychev (Ita) Corratec-Selle Italia11:53:00
25Martin Marcellusi (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané11:54:00
26Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Trek-Segafredo11:55:00
27Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Corratec-Selle Italia11:56:00
28Cesare Benedetti (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe11:57:00
29Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo11:58:00
30Diego Sevilla Lopez (Spa) Eolo Kometa11:59:00
31Lukas Postlberger (Aut) Jayco-AlUla12:00:00
32Stephen Williams (GBR) Israel-Premier Tech12:01:00
33Jake Stewart (GBR) Groupama-FDJ12:02:00
34Thibault Guernalec (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic12:03:00
35Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Deceuninck12:04:00
36Edoardo Affini (Ita) Jumbo-Visma12:05:00
37Alexandre Delettre (Fra) Cofidis12:06:00
38Laurenz Rex (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty12:07:00
39Henok Muluebrhan (Eri) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané12:08:00
40Michel Ries (Lux) Arkéa-Samsic12:09:00
41Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck12:10:00
42Karel Vacek (Cze) Corratec-Selle Italia12:11:00
43Hugo Toumire (Fra) Cofidis12:12:00
44Pascal Ackermann (Ger) UAE Team Emirates12:13:00
45Davide Bais (Ita) Eolo Kometa12:14:00
46JosE' Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team13:50:00
47Mirco Maestri (Ita) Eolo Kometa13:51:00
48Maxime Bouet (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic13:52:00
49Michael Hepburn (Aus) Jayco-AlUla13:53:00
50Thomas Gloag (GBR) Jumbo-Visma13:54:00
51Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Bahrain Victorious13:55:00
52Alex Baudin (Fra) AG2R Citroën13:56:00
53Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel-Premier Tech13:57:00
54Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM13:58:00
55Vincenzo Albanese (Ita) Eolo Kometa13:59:00
56Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers14:00:00
57Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14:01:00
58Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates14:02:00
59Thomas Champion (Fra) Cofidis14:03:00
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Eolo Kometa14:04:00
61Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bahrain Victorious14:05:00
62Davide Gabburo (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané14:06:00
63Michael Matthews (Aus) Jayco-AlUla14:07:00
64Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Education-EasyPost14:08:00
65Ben Swift (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers14:09:00
66Pieter Serry (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep14:10:00
67Christian Scaroni (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan14:11:00
68Joseph Dombrowski (USA) Astana Qazaqstan14:12:00
69Matthew Riccitello (USA) Israel-Premier Tech14:13:00
70Ben Healy (Irl) EF Education-EasyPost14:14:00
71Nico Denz (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:15:00
72William Barta (USA) Movistar Team14:16:00
73Francois Bidard (Fra) Cofidis14:17:00
74Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost14:18:00
75Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14:19:00
76Mattia Bais (Ita) Eolo Kometa14:20:00
77Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost14:21:00
78Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo14:22:00
79Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team14:23:00
80Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty14:24:00
81Stefano Oldani (Ita) Alpecin-Deceuninck14:25:00
82Vadim Pronskiy (Kaz) Astana Qazaqstan14:26:00
83Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R Citroën14:27:00
84Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Green Project-Bardiani CSF Faizané14:28:00
85Edoardo Zambanini (Ita) Bahrain Victorious14:29:00
86Bob Jungels (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe16:05:00
87Alessandro de Marchi (Ita) Jayco-AlUla16:06:00
88Rohan Dennis (Aus) Jumbo-Visma16:07:00
89Valen Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën16:08:00
90Jay Vine (Aus) UAE Team Emirates16:09:00
91Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma16:10:00
92Marco Frigo (Ita) Israel-Premier Tech16:11:00
93Michel Hessmann (Ger) Jumbo-Visma16:12:00
94Jon Lastra Martinez (Spa) Cofidis16:13:00
95Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates16:14:00
96Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:15:00
97Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo16:16:00
98Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16:17:00
99Laurens Huys (Bel) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty16:18:00
100Simone Velasco (Ita) Astana Qazaqstan16:19:00
101Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma16:20:00
102Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën16:21:00
103Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan16:22:00
104Derek Gee (Can) Israel-Premier Tech16:23:00
105Lorenzo Fortunato (Ita) Eolo Kometa16:24:00
106Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe16:25:00
107Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious16:26:00
108Filippo Zana (Ita) Jayco-AlUla16:27:00
109Warren Barguil (Fra) Arkéa-Samsic16:28:00
110Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:29:00
111Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma16:32:00
112Aureli Paret-Peintre (Fra) AG2R Citroën16:35:00
113Ilan van Wilder (Bel) Soudal-Quickstep16:38:00
114Santiago Buitrago (Col) Bahrain Victorious16:41:00
115Einer Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team16:44:00
116Laurens de Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers16:47:00
117Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Team DSM16:50:00
118Lennard Kamna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe16:53:00
119Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers16:56:00
120Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ16:59:00
121Edward Dunbar (Irl) Jayco-AlUla17:02:00
122Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious17:05:00
123Joao Pedro Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates17:08:00
124Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma17:11:00
125Geraint Thomas (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers17:14:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.