Stream live racing and cycling documentaries with GCN+

There has never been an offering of cycling content like GCN+. Take men’s and women’s WorldTour racing, add professional commentary, pre- and post-race analysis, and then add in multiple disciplines. Road racing, cyclocross, and track racing…it’s all on GCN+.

Sometimes there are multiple races in a single day. Do you have five TVs to keep up with the action?

The access to cycling content is unparalleled. GCN+ gets rid of pirated streams and sketchy websites, offering you ad-free cycling content 365 days a year.

Perhaps you’ve heard of GCN, of Global Cycling Network, the popular YouTube channel and website which covers everything you need to know about cycling. And when I say everything, I mean everything. How to fix a flat tyre, how to ride in a bunch, what is a 1X setup, and Cyclocross Vs Gravel bikes are just a few of the YouTube videos on offer. As of February 2022, the GCN YouTube channel has 946 million views and counting.

With great platform comes great responsibility, and GCN+ has delivered by bringing thousands of hours of live and ad-free content to 53 different countries around the world. In addition to hundreds of live on demand races, GCN+ has a growing library of documentaries which cover everything from ex-professionals to bike-packers taking on ultra-distance challenges, and from history of the cycling industry to the latest in science and technology. Here’s what’s on offer.

GCN+ Race TV

Live and on demand racing is on GCN+ almost every day of the year. Ad-free with professional commentary and analysis, there’s no better way to view your favorite races. And the calendar isn’t limited to only road racing – the biggest events in track and cyclocross are broadcast live on GCN+, with many including a live show before and after the event.

Think of the best cycling coverage you have ever seen, with the smartest commentary and unrivalled expert analysis. GCN+ delivers that experience for almost every race on the calendar, for both men’s and women’s races, and across most cycling disciplines. You won’t want to miss out.

There’s no doubt that 2022 could be a cycling season for the ages. Tadej Pogačar looks to continue his domination at the Tour de France, while Primoz Roglic, Jonas Vingegaard, and Sepp Kuss look to topple the Slovenian’s reign. Remco Evenepoel puts on a show no matter the race, and is there a better rivalry in sports than Wout Van Aert and Mathieu Van Der Poel?

The biggest races of the 2022 season will be broadcast live and ad-free on GCN+, with pre- and post-race analysis from the GCN+ team of ex-professionals, and on-demand highlights.

You’ll even get access to the best action of the cyclocross and track racing seasons – on GCN+, live racing never stops.

Don’t wait around for too long, or you could miss what many say is the best race of the season, Strade Bianche on March 5th. Both the men’s and women’s races will be broadcast live on GCN+, and not long after comes the first Monument of the season in Milano-Sanremo.

Watch the best live racing on Earth on GCN+. Information of the GCN+ Race TV schedule throughout the rest of the 2022 cycling season can be found here.

Cycling Documentaries

Between the events of Race TV, you can explore GCN+’s library of expanding documentary content. Therein lies a world of epic new documentaries to watch anywhere, and anytime.

Put GCN+ on the big screen, and you can immerse yourself in exclusive GCN+ documentaries from across the globe, with new titles added every week. The GCN+ library already contains a catalogue of more than 100 exclusive titles, including biographical documentaries about iconic racers such as Jens Voigt, Chris Boardman, and Marcel Kittel.

There are even more inspirational stories of challenge and adventure on GCN+, including treks across South America, Iceland, Italy, England, and more. There are also a number of films on science, bike technology, and ex-pro analysis.

A full-length feature on Ketones is sure to grab the attention of serious racers, while the mechanically-inclined will be drawn to the films on the latest bike tech, as well as the film about legendary bike designer Mike Burrows.

Learn more about the new documentaries on GCN+ here.

GCN+ offers more

In addition to Race TV and the ever-expanding library of documentaries, GCN+ offers no shortage of professional race analysis and expert opinion including Tour de France King of the Mountain, Pippa York, and former Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus Bäckstedt. Of course, there is also commentary and analysis delivered with dead pan humor by the beer connoisseur (and ex-professional cyclist) Dan Lloyd.

If all this talk about bikes is getting you motivated to ride, GCN+ has you covered. The platform offers a wide variety of unique and engaging indoor cycling workouts, led by GCN presenters themselves. These workouts include hill simulated hill repeats, full gas sprints, and fat-burning HIIT sessions.

GCN+ is the Ultimate Cycling Hub

From Race TV and exclusive documentaries, to structured HIIT sessions and expert race analysis, there is nothing in the cycling world that rivals GCN+. It takes everything you need to know about cycling, and then adds even more high-quality content. With a subscription to GCN+, you’ll get to watch the biggest races in the world live, all with thoughtful commentary, awe-inspiring visuals, and ad-free access.

How to subscribe to GCN+

GCN+ offers both monthly and annual subscription options, which will automatically renew at the end of the subscription period. Prices vary across territories, but for UK customers, GCN+ costs £6.99/month, or £39.99/year. Check the GCN app in your area for updated information on GCN+ subscription options.

While GCN+ is operational in 53 countries, each territory offers a different level of access to certain races. To see which races are available in your area, click here.

Commentary and race content is available in English, but is also available in French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, German, and Japanese for some races. Documentary content is available in English with English subtitles, however more languages are being added – with some titles already being offered with French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese subtitles.

GCN+ is available on Apple iOS and Android, specifically the iOS 11+ and Android 5.0+ operating systems. Chromecast is also enabled for iOS and Android devices, as well as Airplay for iOS devices.

If you want to learn more about subscribing to GCN+ click here.

